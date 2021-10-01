Fashion
Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week
The rapper is back in Paris, so you know the fashion will be on point.
Cardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.
“Since the first time I heard your genius name, I was seduced. Then we did this legendary high class show at the #Grammys. Totally in love with with you, and now I adore you!!!” wrote Mugler in an Instagram post after the exhibition’s opening event. “Your talent, excellent taste, true honest beautiful personality and beauty!! Cardi, you are brilliant!!”
Cardi has yet to make an official runway show appearance, but we have a feeling she’ll likely sit front row for Balenciaga and Chanel. In the meantime, she’s been living her best “Cardi in Paris” life and dressed to the nines, thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter. Alongside her husband Offset, with whom she welcomed a second child at the beginning of September, Cardi has been spotted shopping, partying, and at dinner, with a different look for every occasion, from avant-garde Schiaparelli to rock-star-inspired outerwear by Richard Quinn. With four more days left for Paris Fashion Week, what will she wear next? We won’t know for sure until her ‘fit hits the internet, but we know it will be very good.
See all of Cardi B’s best outfits during Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 so far, below.
Check back here for more outfits from Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022.