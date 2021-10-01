Cardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.

“Since the first time I heard your genius name, I was seduced. Then we did this legendary high class show at the #Grammys. Totally in love with with you, and now I adore you!!!” wrote Mugler in an Instagram post after the exhibition’s opening event. “Your talent, excellent taste, true honest beautiful personality and beauty!! Cardi, you are brilliant!!”

Cardi has yet to make an official runway show appearance, but we have a feeling she’ll likely sit front row for Balenciaga and Chanel. In the meantime, she’s been living her best “Cardi in Paris” life and dressed to the nines, thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter. Alongside her husband Offset, with whom she welcomed a second child at the beginning of September, Cardi has been spotted shopping, partying, and at dinner, with a different look for every occasion, from avant-garde Schiaparelli to rock-star-inspired outerwear by Richard Quinn. With four more days left for Paris Fashion Week, what will she wear next? We won’t know for sure until her ‘fit hits the internet, but we know it will be very good.

See all of Cardi B’s best outfits during Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 so far, below.

September 28, 2021 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Card B kicked off her Paris Fashion Week festivities at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. The rapper stunned on the red carpet in an elaborate Fall 1994 look from the Mugler archives.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Later that same evening, Cardi switched into a second all-black Mugler look. “Thank you @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris!” she shared in an Instagram post caption after the opening event. “Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!”

September 29, 2021 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Cardi B was spotted around Paris Wednesday, Sept. 29, with her husband Offset. She wore a ready-to-wear look from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry, along with a liquid gold hat (or, full-on helmet, really) by Stephen Jones. “The Rich Auntie, from Mars,” described Carter on Instagram.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images That same night, Cardi B and Offset were off to a party near The Champs-Élysées. She switched into a more low-key look from Schiaparelli, including a black leather beret and tiny sunglasses.

September 30, 2021 Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images On Thursday, Sept. 30, Cardi B made a stop at the Balenciaga office ahead of its runway show on Sunday. She starred in one of the luxury brand’s campaigns in September 2020, and for her visit, she wore a Richard Quinn spiky, studded coat, along with platform, gothcore-learning boots from Rick Owens, Jaupin bespoke sunglasses, and jewelry from Chrome Hearts and By Lolita.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Cardi switched looks for dinner at Giraffe restaurant with Offset that same night. She wore diamond-printed and sparkling gold jumpsuit with black pumps and and a Ruslan Baginskiy cotton beret.

Check back here for more outfits from Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022.