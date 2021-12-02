Following a slew of successful designer collaborations with Christopher Kane, Balenciaga, and more, the cult-favorite shoe brand Crocs is joining forces with a new fashion name, London-based brand Kurt Geiger, just in time to add to the top of your holiday wishlist.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Crocs and Kurt Geiger debuted two limited-edition styles, adding a bit of sparkle and warmth to the coveted clogs’ comfy platform version. One pair is bedazzled with large colorful jewels as Jibbitz and the other is lined with soft faux fur trim. Not only would these dress up any cozy look at home, but they’re definitely worthy of an appearance at your next holiday party.

“We used the pumped-up BEA construction from Crocs and decorated them with some of Kurt Geiger London’s most recognizable iconography, resulting in two unique designs,” the design team at Kurt Geiger London shared in an official press statement.

If you’re looking to cop a pair of the latest Crocs designer collaboration, we’ve got you covered. We compiled everything you need to know about the Crocs x Kurt Geiger platform clogs drop, including what to expect and where to shop the new styles, ahead.

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

What is the Crocs x Kurt Geiger collaboration?

The Crocs x Kurt Geiger collaboration includes two new styles, with both of them priced at $99. The Crystal Clogs are embellished with colorful and chunky crystals, creating a dazzling rainbow across the platform pair of shoes. The rainbow is also a signature for the London-based brand.

The second style is the Eagle Clogs, and the glossy shoe comes with a black faux fur trim around the ankle that is sure to keep you warm during the winter. Not to mention, the decorated strap can sit forward or back, and is topped off with a gold eagle-head emblem, which is also seen on Kurt Geiger’s classic Kensington handbag. Both pairs of Crocs are finished off with a very on-trend curved platform sole, made from the footwear brand’s lightweight footbed design, and is only available in the color black.

Photos Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Where can I buy the Crocs x Kurt Geiger collaboration?

The Crocs x Kurt Geiger collaboration is now available for purchase on kurtgeiger.us and in all Kurt Geiger retail stores. In the meantime, you can view the official campaign images in more detail, below.