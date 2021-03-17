Clogs have been having a moment, and they’re not done yet. The wooden clog has a history that spans centuries, from the fjords of 16th-century Scandinavia to the feet of ABBA in the 1970s. Since ‘70s trends, like flared pants and crocheted tops, have made their way onto Instagram and TikTok in 2021, it’s only natural that the wooden clog would follow.

And there’s the shopping data to prove it. According to Lyst’s recent weekly report, searches for clogs increased by a whopping 124 percent compared to the same time last year in early March, and wooden clogs, especially, are growing in popularity. They’re currently up in searches 65 percent month-on-month.

Louis Vuitton and Anna Sui have already introduced the footwear style on the runway, and now big brands and indie designers alike have followed suit. Brother Vellies, Isabel Marant, Loeffler Randall, Rachel Comey, and more all offer unique takes on the wooden-heeled shoe, ranging from fun prints and cozy textures to shiny metallic fabrics and vibrant hues. The one thing they all have in common? That classic Swedish wooden heel.

The temperatures are rising, and soon the fur-lined boots and chunky wellies of winter will be stored away for good. Now’s the time to refresh your closet with some new favorites for spring and summer. When the clubs finally open back up, these clogs will be willing and able to work as your new favorite dancing shoes. Don’t buy it? Check out 21 of the best wooden clogs on the market right now and get ABBA cued up and ready to go.

