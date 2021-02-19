Erika Harwood
15 Flare Pants To Stock Up On Now That Skinny Jeans Are Dead

These pants will quickly fill the void.

Now that the long reign of skinny jeans has officially come to an end, according to TikTok's Zoomers, some may be wondering what's supposed to go on their lower half. Enter: the flare pant. Whether you still want a structured trouser or prefer a pair of yoga pants that moonlight as work attire, there's a flared version ready to fill the void once held by skinny jeans.

Some millennials may be panicking and having flashbacks to the bootcut jeans of middle school. While those are most certainly a thing again, a flared faux-leather pant or ribbed-knit style may be the tool to ease you out of your favorite pair of sweatpants or baggy jeans and into 2021's preferred bottoms.

Brands like Hanifa, Djerf Avenue, AFRM, Simon Miller, I.AM.GIA, and more all offer their own versions of the trend in a range of colors, textures, and cuts. And who knows, you may quickly find yourself forgetting all about any skinny jean in your closet. So, take a deep breath, and check out 15 of the coolest options for flared pants, below.

Nika Cropped Flare Pants
Article&

Don't forget the matching short-sleeved top for this one.

RENALEE PANT
I.AM.GIA.

The flower cutout in the front...*chef's kiss*.

Maliha Pants
Hanifa

Anywhere is a disco when you're wearing these golden bad boys.

Lorinda Super High Waisted Pants
alice + olivia

A buttery faux-leather to elevate any look.

Kyoto Rave pant
A.W.A.K.E. Mode

A gingham print pant with side and front buttoned slits.

Favorite pants
Djerf Avenue

The name of these pants says it all.

RIB CYRENE PANT
Simon Miller

Vibrant, stretchy, with a ribbed texture. Like a yoga pant you want to show off.

Aberdeen Pant
Steele

The front slit turns what seems like a simple black trouser into a pair of party pants.

ASOS DESIGN Hourglass Jersey Kick Flare Suit Pants In Lilac
ASOS

This fun lavender-hued version can double as a workout pant, too.

Green Plaid Flared Pants
Social Work

Want to turn your penchant for plaid up a notch? Here's the pair to do it.

The Kaia Pant
BleuSalt

As the name suggests, this pant was designed with Kaia Gerber in mind. If it's good enough for a supermodel...

Flare Pants
Mardi Mercredi

Zebra print with a little flare...and flair.

Theodore Knit Flare Leg Pants
AFRM

Like your coziest sweater...but on your legs.

Hunter Bonded Flare Pant
Cynthia Rowley

Bring some spring fever to your classic black pants.

Super Flare Pant
Live The Process

Don't let the drawstring fool you. These pants are way too cute to sweat in.