Now that the long reign of skinny jeans has officially come to an end, according to TikTok's Zoomers, some may be wondering what's supposed to go on their lower half. Enter: the flare pant. Whether you still want a structured trouser or prefer a pair of yoga pants that moonlight as work attire, there's a flared version ready to fill the void once held by skinny jeans.

Some millennials may be panicking and having flashbacks to the bootcut jeans of middle school. While those are most certainly a thing again, a flared faux-leather pant or ribbed-knit style may be the tool to ease you out of your favorite pair of sweatpants or baggy jeans and into 2021's preferred bottoms.

Brands like Hanifa, Djerf Avenue, AFRM, Simon Miller, I.AM.GIA, and more all offer their own versions of the trend in a range of colors, textures, and cuts. And who knows, you may quickly find yourself forgetting all about any skinny jean in your closet. So, take a deep breath, and check out 15 of the coolest options for flared pants, below.

