The brief period of turbulent temperatures between seasons can make dressing difficult. One thing that makes it a little bit easier is a transitional shoe, specifically a mule or a clog. Go sockless in a mule for those sporadic 85-degree spring days or layer on some socks with a pair of sturdy heeled clogs for when the temperature is a little more brisk.

Clogs are easy, comfortable, and no longer the exclusively wooden shoe made for fashionable Swedes. Brands like UGG, No.6, and Madewell all have their own version of the classic now, offering modern-day styles and different textures. Plus, with cottagecore on everyone's sartorial mood board, it's this footwear type's time to really shine.

The same goes for mules, which may be the easiest footwear option for those looking to step up their style game. Whether a flat or heel, they’re quick and easy to slip on and off and, though we hear this phrase all too often, can actually be worn from day to night.

Check out a selection of our favorite clogs and mules for the upcoming season in a variety of materials, colors, and patterns, many of which are on sale. Whether you've been in the clog and mule game for years or looking to try your first pair, there's something for everyone.

