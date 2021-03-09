Ella Emhoff Gave Miu Miu’s Fall 2021 Collection Her Stamp Of Approval

Ella Emhoff may not have walked in the Miu Miu Fall 2021 show in Italy’s Dolomites Alps, but her presence was still very much there. For its new collection, titled “Miu Miu Mountain Club,” models traversed a snowy landscape wearing knit face masks and arm warmers. Perhaps a nod to Gen Z’s most famous knitting enthusiast?

“I am crying,” Emhoff wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging the brand and the runway show’s stylist Lotta Volkova.

It was, after all, Miu Miu that catapulted Emhoff into the fashion spotlight. After going viral for wearing an embellished Miu Miu coat at the presidential inauguration in January, Emhoff signed a modeling contract with IMG and experienced an overwhelming demand for her hand-knit creations. She’s also already made her fashion month debut with Proenza Schouler and has a knitwear collaboration in the works with Batsheva.

Prior to the inauguration, the 21-year-old Parsons textile student expressed interest in expanding her knitting empire.

“I think the goal is definitely to have my own knitwear brand, label, whatever you call it,” she told Garage. “Setting up a shop, most likely online of where I can just have a bunch of different pieces that I’m constantly creating and doing my commission-based work and having that all be in a shop. I’d like to try and stay a one-woman show, but I think as stuff has started ramping up with my knitwear, it's been harder. I'm only one woman, I can only make so many commissions while I’m also trying to just enjoy life.”

Check out the Miu Miu Fall 2021 show, below.