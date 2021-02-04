Ella Emhoff has been busy since last month’s presidential inauguration. In addition to causing a spike in searches for embellished Miu Miu coats and signing a contract with IMG, she’s also been hard at work on one of her pre-viral fame passions: knitting.

On Thursday, the vice president's step-daughter and current Parsons student announced a knit raffle on her Instagram page, with proceeds going toward For The Gworls and The Okra Project. Each entry is $10 with the winner receiving a pair of custom striped or color-block knit pants by Emhoff herself.

Emhoff is a long-time knit fan with hopes of launching her own brand in the future. Her Instagram account is a collection of showing off her handmade pieces, including bucket hats, pants, and cardigans. Prior to stepping out at the Capitol in the Miu Miu coat that broke the internet, she toyed with the idea of wearing a knit suit for the occasion.

"I think I might have to do another suit," she told Garage. (Her previous pinstripe suit went viral online.) "I think the suit at the speech went really well and I think I might have to do another one, maybe a knit one."

While she didn't end up wearing a knit suit to the inauguration, that doesn't mean she won't wear one in the future. The world is impatiently waiting. In the meantime, you can check out Emhoff's Instagram post for full details on how to enter her latest knit raffle. The winner will be chosen on Friday, Feb. 12.