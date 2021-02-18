Well...that was quick! The recently-signed IMG model and step-daughter to the current Vice President Ella Emhoff just made her New York Fashion Week debut with Proenza Schouler. For the presentation, she modeled three looks, a tailored black suit, a gray fur-collar coat with wide-leg trousers, and a cinched leather trench coat with a yellow-and-black turtleneck.

Emhoff joined Meadow Walker, who previously made her high-fashion modeling debut with the brand just last month, to showcase the Fall 2021 collection.

The Parsons fashion student, who sells her knitted creations for charity, has been keeping busy since making her viral appearance at the presidential inauguration in January in her embellished Miu Miu coat. She signed a modeling contract with IMG shortly after the event.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," Emhoff told The New York Times. "As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

Check out Emhoff in the Proenza Schouler presentation, below.

Daniel Shea/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler