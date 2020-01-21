It's the season of constantly rotating through your knitwear collection, whether that's your favorite crewneck sweater or your warmest turtleneck. After a few cold, winter weeks, however, you might want something new to throw into the mix, and we've got the perfect suggestion: matching knit sets.

Think of this outfit idea as a more put-together alternative to the sweatsuit you'll actually want to wear in public. Plenty of brands and retailers are offering two-piece co-ord styles, and our favorites this winter season include matching cardigans and tank tops, taking the on-trend sweater bra to a whole new level. Whichever type of matching knit set you prefer, chances are you'll find lots of versions to choose from, like a classic camel version from Aritzia, ruffled edges from Victor Glemaud, or one that's embellished with pearls from Mango.

Plus, you don't always have to wear your knit set together. In fact, you can mix it up with other pieces in your wardrobe. Your cardigan can be thrown over anything, while your knitted tank pairs well with a boxy, oversized blazer or underneath a vintage zip-up hoodie. Winter wardrobe rut be gone!

Below, we picked some of our favorite knit sets of matching cardigans and tanks to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.