12 Knit Sets To Save You From Your Winter Wardrobe Rut

This is peak cozy, and we're not mad about it.

It's the season of constantly rotating through your knitwear collection, whether that's your favorite crewneck sweater or your warmest turtleneck. After a few cold, winter weeks, however, you might want something new to throw into the mix, and we've got the perfect suggestion: matching knit sets.

Think of this outfit idea as a more put-together alternative to the sweatsuit you'll actually want to wear in public. Plenty of brands and retailers are offering two-piece co-ord styles, and our favorites this winter season include matching cardigans and tank tops, taking the on-trend sweater bra to a whole new level. Whichever type of matching knit set you prefer, chances are you'll find lots of versions to choose from, like a classic camel version from Aritzia, ruffled edges from Victor Glemaud, or one that's embellished with pearls from Mango.

Plus, you don't always have to wear your knit set together. In fact, you can mix it up with other pieces in your wardrobe. Your cardigan can be thrown over anything, while your knitted tank pairs well with a boxy, oversized blazer or underneath a vintage zip-up hoodie. Winter wardrobe rut be gone!

Below, we picked some of our favorite knit sets of matching cardigans and tanks to shop right now.

Pearls Knitted Cardigan
Mango
Fine Knit Top
Mango

This ultra-feminine twin set is adorned with simple pearl details.

Argyle Knit Cardigan
Zara
Argyle Knit Top
Zara

In a cute winter pattern, this cardigan-and-tank set is your go-to with a simple pair of jeans and sneakers. The argyle gives chic grandpa vibes.

Retrograde Cashmere Set
Free People

Sold in the perfect set, this baby blue cashmere pairing is super cozy but also transitional. The top is strapless, which allows it to be parlayed into your summer wardobe with a baggy denim short or flirty mini skirt.

Wilfred Sicily Cardigan
Aritzia
Wilfred Sicily Sweater
Aritzia

This cozy neutral twin set is begging to be a part of your work-from-home wardrobe. With cute corset-style detailing on the top and a simple cropped cardi, this set is an easy pair-down-or-pair-up look depending on how you style it.

Flower Point Cardigan Set-up
O!Oi

This hand-embroidered set is the vintage take on the twin-set trend. From the floral details to the oversized cable knit, this set can easily transition into spring.

Plaid Cardigan
Bershka
Plaid Top
Bershka

For the '90s kid, this punk-inspired neon plaid is an ultra-cool way to add edge to a twin set. Paired with acid wash jeans and a combat boot, the cardigan takes on new life.

Serenity Calls Cropped Sweater Set
Sugar Thrillz

This bubblegum pink set is as fuzzy as it is girly. With an adorable bow detail and a super-cropped cardigan, this set needs your best floral denim to complete it.

Cropped Cardigan
Victor Glemaud
Halter Top
Victor Glemaud

With contrasting lettuce-edge detailing, this wool set is an elevated iteration of the caridgan and tank. It also has a matching skirt if you're in for the full look.

Tille Tank And Cardi Set
Reformation

In sophisticated camel, this set is well-equipped for staying home and going out. It features a ribbed bodice tank that contrasts the boxy cropped cardigan.

Keva Cardigan
4SI3NNA
Keva Top
4SI3NNA

In striking pink, this bright set is constructed of chunky knit with ribbed details. Pair with light wash jeans and ladylike mary janes for the ideal daytime outfit.

Lee Cardigan
For Love & Lemons
Thea Bralette
For Love & Lemons

A twist on the traditional twin set, this combination features a knit bralette and matching cardigan that's made from chunky recycled material.

Crop Wedge Cardigan
Eloquii
Crop Sweater Cami
Eloquii

In a creamy white, this set provides two perfect basics that combine for the chicest loungewear look. If you're feeling uber lazy, there are coordinating pants to complete your rainy day outfit.

