The Best & Buzziest Moments From The Spring 2022 Shows

Fashion month is officially back. After a year of mostly digital and online shows, fashion week in New York, London, Milan, and Paris returned with in-person events, lively street style, and celebrity-studded front rows. With this type of high anticipation, designers pulled out all the stops, whether it was throwing a full-on festival like Balmain to celebrate Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary with the brand, or rethinking the fashion show format as a whole, such as Telfar holding a press conference to launch its community-focused TV program or Balenciaga hosting a red carpet for its short film with The Simpsons.

Entertainment antics aside, the fashion crowd showed up for the clothes, after all. For Spring 2022, expect a lot more Y2K styles, thanks to Blumarine’s butterfly tops and Miu Miu’s micro-mini skirts, as well as the continued reign of pelvic cutouts, which were recently co-signed by Chanel. You may also want to keep your eyes peeled for when the Fendi and Versace collaboration drops, which came as a last surprise from Milan Fashion Week, and you’ll be hearing a lot more from London’s budding emerging designer scene, too, including 2021 LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka, who made her solo show debut for her barely-there party dresses, which are already a celebrity favorite.

There’s still plenty more to catch up on from the big fashion four, so read more about the can’t-miss fashion moments from Spring 2022’s Fashion Month, below.

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022: Best Moments

Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho, John Lamparski, Randy Brooke, Shannon Finney, Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan, Frazer Harrison

After making its highly anticipated return back in person, Spring 2022 was perhaps one of the most buzz-worthy seasons for New York Fashion Week in years. This season essentially marked a rebirth, with a slew of colorful and whimsical ensembles that dominated the catwalk.

For example, Collina Strada left quite an impression after kicking off fashion week with an array of fun and wacky silhouettes. Gigi Hadid made her comeback on the New York runway at Proenza Schouler, after taking the year off since giving birth to her now 1-year-old daughter Khai.

A regular at Milan Fashion Week, Moschino brought Italy to New York City, showcasing its whimsical designs that channeled the ultimate childhood fantasies. LaQuan Smith made history at the Empire State Building with slinky, cutout ensembles that are sure to dress up the “going-out” scene. One of the many stars in attendance was Kylie Jenner, who showed off her baby bump wearing a lace catsuit that was inspired by one of Smith’s Spring 2022 designs.

Some brands made their first-time appearances at NYFW, as well, like Saint Sintra and its hyper-pop collection of ribbons, lace, and feathers galore. The stars of Saturday Night Live made their own runway debuts at Batsheva, dressed in head-to-toe cottagecore-inspired dresses. Plus, Theophilio paid homage to his Jamaican roots with Rastafarian-striped knits and form-fitting garments.

Instead of showing in the city, Chromat showcased its latest collection at the beach and teamed up with artist, activist, and Guggenheim fellow Tourmaline to create an empowering and fiery swimwear line that celebrated the queer community. Meanwhile, Telfar held a press conference instead of a runway show, to announce its new “public access channel” Telfar.TV.

Another surprise came from Kim Shui, as rapper Azealia Banks made her runway debut in a show-stopping, hot pink floral corseted gown. And what’s New York Fashion Week without a meme moment? Staud’s nautical-inspired show included front row guest Larry David, whose presence made for great (and viral) internet content. TikTok’s “It” girl Victoria Paris also took NYLON through a day in her life attending Staud’s spring runway show and more. — India Roby

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images, Estrop/Wireimage, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

London Fashion Week Spring 2022: Best Moments

London continued its reign as one of the fashion capitals to watch for emerging designers and its Spring 2022 fashion week boasted a slew of names to watch. Nensi Dajoka, who garnered buzz for her little (and barely there) black dresses, made her first solo runway show, fresh off of winning the 2021 LVMH Prize. The London-based, Albanian designer turned to the ‘60s to inspire her new collection, and added more colorful, casual pieces that her celebrity and influencer fans can soon include in their wardrobes.

Dajoka joins a number of designers defining today’s “going-out” aesthetic, including fellow London creatives Supriya Lele and Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault of the now-renamed KNWLS. Lele doubled down on her successful approach towards nightlife-ready style for Spring 2022, sending colorful sheer garments with cutout or netted details down the runway, as well as bikini tops and bodysuits that could take you from the pool to the dance floor. KNWLS’ adrenaline-inspired collection provided plenty of party dressing options, along with the designer duo’s new expansion into accessories, including jewelry and eyewear.

Of course, London Fashion Week’s marquee names made an appearance. Molly Goddard presented a film in lieu of a runway show, featuring a new collection inspired by baby clothes. (Goddard was eight months pregnant while designing for Spring 2022.) Her latest included denim, knitwear, and her signature smocking technique applied to statement tops. Simone Rocha’s recent birth to her second daughter also inspired her creative process, as she turned the concept of rituals and ceremonies into high-end creations. Richard Quinn closed out the week with his usual show-stopping designs (some of which were already worn by Cardi B during Paris Fashion Week), which included head-to-toe monochrome looks, beaded ensembles, and plenty of billowing gowns that will likely make an appearance on the red carpet very soon. — Maria Bobila

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images, John Phillips/Getty Images, GCDS/PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock, Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022: Best Moments

Carrying on the momentum for fashion month, Milan Fashion Week was full of surprises. The Y2K revival was going strong, especially for Blumarine and its sparkly butterfly top that had the internet in a frenzy. GCDS’ collection embodied the ideal “childhood summer vacation” with beach-ready attire, as well as must-have knitted looks, colorful and playful outerwear, and reworked, deadstock denim pieces for late nights out.

Missoni debuted more youthful styles and skin-baring silhouettes this season, while Prada opted for sleek, boxy ensembles. Beads, fringe, and rigid structures empowered Sunnei's Spring 2022 collection and in the final days, Dua Lipa made her runway debut at the Versace show, strutting down the catwalk in a black-suited look and a sparkly hot pink matching set. Fendi and Versace unleashed their unexpected collaborative collection, “Fendace,” towards the end of Milan Fashion Week, with the designers swapping roles to reimagine brands’ signature styles. — IR

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Marine Serre/PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock, Estrop/Getty Images, Peter White/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022: Best Moments

From Balmain’s anniversary show-turned-festival (featuring fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye’s runway debut) to Balenciaga’s surprise red carpet and short film in collaboration with The Simpsons, Paris Fashion Week made sure to keep showgoers entertained for the very last leg of fashion month. Dior even upped the ante, too, transforming its venue into a life-size board game to serve as a backdrop for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ‘60s-inspired collection.

Marine Serre debuted a fashion film that showcased her most sustainable collection yet, as her Spring 2022 designs were composed of both recycled and regenerated materials, while Andreas Kronthaler incorporated leftover fabrics and embellishments for Vivienne Westwood. Buzzy Berlin brand Ottolinger expanded upon its “subversive” basics with new categories, like sunglasses, shoes, and swimwear.

For Chanel and Miu Miu, it’s all about showing some skin next spring. Creative Director Virginie Viard took the polarizing trend of pelvic cutouts and applied it towards a number of Chanel looks, while Miuccia Prada brought back the micro-mini skirt, along with super-crop tops and extreme-low waist pants. The Y2K-inspired styles were updated with more preppy uniform staples, though, like pleated details, button-down shirts, and khaki trousers.

And lastly, the return of in-person runway shows calls for the possible fashion gatecrasher. At Louis Vuitton, a protestor advocating for climate action took to the catwalk to advocate for climate action and denounce the industry with a banner that read “Overconsumption = Extinction.” The individual was later escorted away by security. — MB