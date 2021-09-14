Getting Ready With Victoria Paris For Staud’s Spring 2022 Show At NYFW

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Staud debuted its Spring 2022 collection on the final day of New York Fashion Week. Inspired by the glistening Mediterranean, the show featured nautical-inspired ‘fits, like fruit-filled ensembles and flowy two-piece silhouettes that exuded the ultimate summer goddess energy and low-key (actually high-key) made us wish it was summer all over again. Among the show’s star-studded audience – including fashion week’s most memeable guest Larry David– was Victoria Paris. The 22-year-old and newly famous “It” girl, known for her #relatable fashion and lifestyle TikToks, is taking over everyone’s For You Pages, and, now, some very coveted fashion week front rows.

With a jam-packed schedule and the inevitable imposter syndrome that comes with being a content creator, Paris tells NYLON that despite joining the million-follower club, attending her first fashion week as an influencer was a different shift in perspective.

“It wasn’t my first fashion week but it was my first fashion week actually being invited,” says Paris. “Before, I was just someone’s plus-one and felt like a college kid who had just stumbled into these shows. With this year’s fashion week, I felt the goddamn pressure, especially with it being so last minute with all of the show invites and outfit pulls.”

Nevertheless, Paris was grateful, and she realized how interested it was to see how much of a presence TikTok had through New York Fashion Week. “While I felt acknowledged and included, I also felt like the weird awkward girl in the cafeteria in high school again,” she reveals. “The fashion world can be exclusionary, so to be given a seat at the table — or, I should say, a seat at these shows — was intimidating.”

Aside from the pressure, Paris’ relaxed approach made her fashion week experience all the more enjoyable. For the Staud show, she pulled her outfit inspiration from everyone’s favorite Gossip Girl OG Blair Waldorf. “She’s really inspired my fashion and I was able to add my own twist with clothes I already own,” she explains. “I had this pair of shoes for years that I never wore before, so I thought, ‘Why not get some use out of them and maybe a cute photo op?’”

For those who happened to miss the Staud Spring 2022 show, our favorite TikToker documented her experience just NYLON, capturing her prep-inspired OOTD, her favorite look from the collection, and more.

Below, check out Victoria Paris’ Staud Spring 2022 show diary, from getting ready to sitting front row.