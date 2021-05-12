Editor’s Note: This post has been updated from its original version to include news about London Fashion Week in September.

September’s fashion month is set to look much different than any other in 2020 as the four major fashion hubs begin to re-open to a post-pandemic world. New York is planning a full comeback with as many in-person shows and events as possible, putting an emphasis on American fashion after brands were forced to show their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. London is hoping for something similar, with a mix of physical and digital events.

Below, everything we know about Spring 2022 fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

What To Expect At New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York is preparing for an illustrious return to the fashion weeks of yore. After two seasons of mostly digital shows and online collection debuts, New York Fashion Week is back for Spring 2022 with in-person shows happening from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, along with a slew of marquee names, and, yes, the return of Met Gala.

One of the highly anticipated names on the schedule so far is Kerby Jean-Raymond, who will be bringing Pyer Moss back to the runway after a two-year hiatus with the fourth and final collection of his “American, Also” series.

According to Business of Fashion and WWD, Thom Browne and Moschino are also planning their returns to New York. Jeremy Scott, who traditionally presents Moschino at Milan Fashion Week, once staged a runway show for the Italian brand in New York back in 2019. For Browne, the decision is a gesture of support for his partner, Andrew Bolton, who is currently curating the Met’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition for the museum’s Costume Institute. The designer is set to present both his men’s and women’s collections, revealing no other details.

Speaking of the Costume Institute, the Met Gala is also making its return after its 2020 cancellation. Instead of its usual First Monday in May date, the “Super Bowl of Fashion” will take place on Sept. 13 with co-host chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. The red carpet’s dress code will tie in with the exhibit’s focus on American fashion.

The CFDA is stressing the value of American fashion and designers this season after many brands left the NYFW calendar prior to or because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gabriela Hearst, Markarian, and Jonathan Simkhai are also planning on hosting in-person shows.

“New York Fashion Week is always a celebration of American fashion, but this will take on a whole new meaning in September,” CFDA chairman, Tom Ford, wrote in a letter. “After two challenging seasons with no in-person gatherings, we anticipate a signiﬁcant return to live shows. This season’s shows are an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American fashion and New York City as a global fashion force.”

Ford will also be presenting his own collection to a live audience during NYFW, telling WWD, “I started my career on Seventh Avenue and while I spent most of my working life in Europe, I am incredibly proud to be an American designer and a part of our community and New York Fashion Week.”

Additionally, IMG, the host of NYFW: The Shows, announced the debut of the IMG Fashion Alliance, which includes a group of designers who will continue to show in New York for the next three seasons from September 2021 through 2022.

“The IMG Fashion Alliance was formed with one common objective: celebrate the resilience of New York’s fashion and retail industry as we emerge post-pandemic,” said Leslie Russo, President, Fashion Events and Properties, IMG, said in an official statement. “There is strength in numbers, and we share and support these designers’ commitment to NYFW as a cornerstone of rebuilding New York’s thriving fashion economy.”

The designer brands involved and showing at NYFW are Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, Markarian, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Sergio Hudson, Telfar, and LaQuan Smith, who has teamed up with IMG’s sponsor Afterpay to debut a “see now, buy now” runway show in September.

What To Expect At London Fashion Week Spring 2022

The British Fashion Council has unveiled some of its plans for the upcoming July (men’s) and September (women’s) fashion weeks. London Fashion Week for Spring 2022 will take place Sept. 17 to Sept. 21 and mark a “cultural reopening,” according to the council. As of now, there will be a mix of in-person and physical events.

While many brands are working to figure out how they’ll navigate a newly-opened world, digital ready-to-wear brand Auroboros is planning its virtual debut at LFW. Its virtual 14-piece collection will be presented in June, making it the first fashion brand to show a digital-only collection at a major international fashion week.

What To Expect At Milan & Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022

Milan and Paris have yet to detail their Spring 2022 Fashion Week plans, though Paris is going full-steam ahead on in-person shows during couture week this July. We’ll continue to update this post as announcements are made.