In an unexpected twist at Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga took a different approach for its Spring 2022 presentation on Sunday, Oct. 3. In lieu of a traditional runway show, the French fashion house unveiled its latest collection by channeling Hollywood. In a two-part showcase, guests arrived at Place du Châtelet to a red carpet affair, with some showgoers dressed in the Balenciaga’s new collection before heading off inside the theater for a screening by the people behind The Simpsons.

The 10-minute short film starts off with Homer Simpson convincing creative director Demna Gvasalia to loan Marge a gown for her birthday. After being moved by her heartfelt thank you letter to the brand, Gvasalia gathers all of Springfield to appear in a Balenciaga runway show in Paris. Throughout the film, we our favorite Simpsons characters make modeling debut and even a cartoon front row featuring animated versions of Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.

The mini-film, and Balenciaga’s entire presentation itself, serves as commentary exploring the concept of the “celebrity” through fashion, entertainment, and today’s all-digital culture. On top of that, the red carpet-turned-runway featured a star-studded lineup modeling Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, including Offset (with Cardi B as a “front row guest”), Elliot Page, Amber Valleta, Lewis Hamilton, and more, in addition to friends of the French fashion house and its team members.

Across the collection’s 64 looks, Balenciaga experimented with its signature blend of streetwear and couture, with silhouettes ranging from over-the-top ballgowns to oversized suits, distressed denim looks, and high-fashion hoodies. The luxury brand also delivered mainly all-black ensembles with hints of color and prints sprinkled throughout the collection. For his “final bow,” Gvasalia wore an anonymous-like ‘fit similar to his red carpet appearance at the 2021 Met Gala with Kardashian.

Plus, Balenciaga is still going strong with its its highly popular partnership with Crocs. For Spring 2022, Page showcased the latest design: a pair of black cyber-goth clogs, called the “Hard” Platform. Although there’s yet to be a release date and price, the new chunky shoe comes with a four-inch platform and is embellished with studs, metal bolts, and a Balenciaga nameplate.

You can now view Balenciaga’s The Simpsons short film, and some of our favorite looks the Spring 2022 collection, below.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga