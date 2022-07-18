Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

In between couture runway shows and campaign gigs, Bella Hadid has a business to run, too. Over the weekend, the model and Kin Euphorics co-founder made a surprise appearance in Montauk to promote the beverage brand’s newest drink, Kin BLOOM, in collaboration with Bumble. The old school burger joint John’s Drive In was transformed into “Bella’s Diner,” where Hadid gave out slushies and samples to guests.

Hadid always keeps us on our toes when it comes to her outfits, whether it’s a vintage dress or a full preppy look. Her latest ensemble is a 2022 update to the Canadian tuxedo, and one of NYLON’s biggest fashion trend predictions for this year, including a corset top accented with a black flower and a denim micro-mini skirt that looks like it was upcycled from an old pair of jeans. She finished her outfit with a pair of white knee-high socks and matching loafers to give the illusion of tall go-go boots and a few pieces of pearl jewelry, including a necklace from Arms of Eve.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Dua Lipa in Puma, Demi Lovato channeling pop-punk, Issa Rae in a green party dress, and more.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attended Keno’s U.S. launch party in New York wearing a MSFTS Rep blazer and a long skirt over printed trousers, along with his collab sneakers with New Balance.

Evan Mock

Evan Mock made an appearance, as well, in a full white-on-white denim look from Kenzo with a printed head scarf.

Luna Blaise

Manifest star Luna Blaise was also at the Kenzo party wearing a full look from the brand, including a denim midi skirt, oversized blouse, and striped tie.

Naomi Campbell

While out in London, Naomi Campbell also got in on the Canadian tuxedo trend with a matching denim look, paired with a black top and sandals.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa hosted a launch dinner for her latest collaboration with Puma in London wearing a cropped tracksuit, black sneakers, and a baby blue metallic mini bag.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, dressed in an embellished blazer with a graphic tee, trousers, and studded sneakers, channeled her inner pop-punk princess for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their upcoming album Holy Fvck.

Chloe Cherry

To celebrate her new partnership with cosmetics brand Urban Decay, Euphoria star Chloe Cherry arrived at her launch party in a red-and-black tulle dress with matching lace-up boots.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new HBO Max series RAP SH!T in a bright green party dress from The Sei.

Lizzo

Lizzo is on the move promoting her newest album Special, including an appearance at SiriusXM Studios in New York City where she wore a cutout neon dress from her shapewear line Yitty paired with white sneakers, sporty socks, silver jewelry, and colorful rectangle sunnies.

Kim Kardashian (with Chicago & North West)

Kim Kardashian gave the cargo pants trend a spin while out in New York City, alongside her daughters North (a street style star in the making) and Chicago West in matching black-and-denim looks.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez channeled the ‘60s (and her 2000s-era side bangs) in a yellow mini dress, accessorized with a bag from Self-Portrait and strappy, crystal-studded heels.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were spotted out in public (rare!) while shopping in Los Angeles. The sisters and designer duo behind The Row showcased their co-sign of the latest big bag trend in matching totes and layered all-black outfits.

TXT

K-pop boy band TXT arrived on the set of Good Morning America in matching tailored looks, complete with vests, white handkerchiefs, and skinny ties.