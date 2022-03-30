Lizzo has a lot going for her right now. In just a span of a week, she announced her new single “About Damn Time” and debuted her new competition show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime. Now, the award-winning songstress has revealed her official foray into the fashion business with her very own shapewear label: Yitty.

Named after her childhood nickname and in patnership with cult activewear brand Fabletics, Yitty is set to include both a range of coveted inner and outerwear, form-fitting silhouettes, bold colors, and vibrant prints, all designed to be seen as an outfit’s statement piece. The launch of Yitty is three years in the making, as the “Rumors” singer explained she’s been told most of her life to “reshape” her body based on society’s unattainable standards.

“I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough,” Lizzo said in an official statement. “In order to be considered ‘acceptable,’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.”

Because of this, Yitty is cementing itself as a size-inclusive brand that can be worn for any occasion, as well as enforcing Lizzo’s signature mission of radical self-love and inner confidence. “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” added Lizzo. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

With the launch of Yitty slated to drop in April, check out what to expect from Lizzo’s upcoming shapewear brand, ahead.

Courtesy of Fabletics

What is Lizzo’s Yitty shapewear line?

The debut launch of Lizzo’s Yitty shapewear brand will start off with about 100 different pieces, divided into three collections: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me, and Major Label.

Nearly Naked is a lightweight and seamless collection designed to comfortably shape and firm your natural curves for all-day wear. As the name suggests, Mesh Me will have a number of vibrant and neutral mesh styles that are designed to be worn as either underwear or outerwear, while Major Label is an assortment of everyday ultra-soft lifestyle garments.

You can expect to shop a range of pieces, including biker shorts, high-waisted underwear, bralettes without the underwire, and bodysuits, as well as off-the-shoulder tops, oversized hoodies, cropped silhouettes, and camisoles. Lizzo’s new shapewear will take on a musical spin when it comes to colorways, too, with each shade inspired by her hit songs. Plus, more than 65 percent of styles are made with super-soft recycled fibers and the brand’s packaging is made out of recycled materials.

Sizes for Yitty will range from XS to 6X, and prices will be from $14.95 to $69.95 for Fabletics’ VIP Members.

Courtesy of Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics

When and where can I buy Lizzo’s Yitty shapewear line?

Starting on Tuesday, April 12, Lizzo’s Yitty shapewear line will be available for purchase on Yitty.com and on Fabletics.com. You can also shop for select Yitty styles at Fabletics retail stores, as well as global Fabletics sites like Fabletics.co.uk (U.K.), Fabletics.de (Germany), and Fabletics.fr (France).

While we’re counting down the days until we can finally get our hands on Lizzo’s Yitty, check out the pieces from the official campaign images in more detail, below.

Courtesy of Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics

Courtesy of Fabletics