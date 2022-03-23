The countdown has begun on Lizzo’s long-awaited next album and first new music since the release of 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Though the three-time Grammy-winning star released the album’s first single “Rumors” in 2021, it appears that she’s now entering the album promotional cycle in earnest with the announcement of its second single, “About Damn Time,” officially due out in April.

It’ll arrive at an interesting moment for Lizzo’s career as she’s in the midst of branching into reality television with her new Amazon show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a competition-style series in search of Lizzo’s next back-up dancer. Still, music isn’t far from the star’s mind as she’s slowly gearing up to release what she’s teased to be her most “musically badass, daring, and sophisticated bodies of work” to date.

Read on for everything we know about Lizzo’s next album, including the singles, themes, and more.

When is the album’s release date?

The album doesn’t have a release date yet. In previous interviews, Lizzo has promised that the album will come out before the end of 2022.

What are the singles?

Following the release of 2021’s Cardi B-assisted “Rumors,” Lizzo has announced the album second single, “About Damn Time,” out April 14. She confirmed the date and shared a snippet of the track during a March appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she also stated that her long-awaited next album was finally finished. “Three fricking years baby, I’ve been working on this album,” she said. “I feel amazing.”

Based on the short portion of the track that played, “About Damn Time” will follow in the ‘80s pop trend with its bright and funky production. Over the bouncy, dance-y beat, Lizzo can be heard singing about not feeling bothered by negativity. “Oh, I’m way too fun to be distressed, yeah/ Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be/ Bitch I might be better/ Turn up the music, turn down the lights/ I got a feeling that I’m gonna be alright/ Okay, alright/ It’s about damn time,” she sings on what sounds to be the track’s chorus.

Its positive message falls in line with her previously released single, “Rumors,” released in 2021. The eclectic and groovy song which serves as the album’s lead single and featured Cardi B was Lizzo’s bombastic response to her critics, taking a tongue-in-cheek stance against their judgements.

Turmoil, however, hit the star following its release, when a barrage of fatphobic and racist comments made the rounds online in response to the song. Lizzo later responded to the comments in an Instagram Live where she, teary-eyed, addressed the harm of constantly seeing hateful messaging about herself. “For the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care. But I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive. And it gets to me,” she said.

Cardi B later also came to her defense on Twitter: “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f*ck,” she tweeted.

What is the album about?

Though details around the album have been sparse, Lizzo did reveal in an interview with Variety that the upcoming project — which has been in the works since 2018 — will be “a love album.” While she refused to offer any more information than that, Lizzo said that the project is “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date,” she told Variety. “I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

Lizzo also confirmed that, whatever the album’s narrative will be, it’ll definitely be autobiographical. “I think that I will never be the kind of artist that’s like, ‘This album is about a story I wrote; it’s not real.’ I’m always just a very personal, like I’m-talking-to-my-friend-on- the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me bitch,” she said. When asked if she was currently in love, she responded, “a little bit.”

What is the title and tracklist?

The title and tracklist for the album have not yet been announced. Stay tuned in the future for more updates.