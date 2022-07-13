Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Co-Sign The Big Bag Trend On Recent Shopping Trip

Calling all Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fans, you’re in for a delightful treat: The twin sisters and designers behind The Row were recently spotted in Los Angeles during a rare public outing on Tuesday, July 12.

The two went shopping on Melrose Place dressed in their signature outfits and favorite accessories, including a lot of layers, loads of black, a pair of dark sunglasses, and their go-to big totes. In case you’ve been living under a rock since the early 2000s, the Olsens are an anti-mini bag family!

Let’s break down their looks, shall we? For Mary-Kate, the 36-year-old opted for a slightly cropped white tee, slim black pants, and an oversized black sweater. She accessorized her outfit with pointed black shoes, a pair of on-trend wraparound-esque sunglasses, and a croc-embossed top-handle bag in brown. Ashley, on the other hand, went for a more polished ensemble in an oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers, paired with a large navy blue scarf, aviator sunglasses, a chunky ring on her right middle finger, and black flip-flops. She matched Mary-Kate with a croc-embossed bag in black.

Mary-Kate and Ashley have mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past several years, skipping major red carpet events (save for the occasional Met Gala or CFDA Awards ceremony) and dodging the paparazzi. But we’ve been blessed with a few sightings as of late, including Mary-Kate’s surprise attendance of Balenciaga’s after-party dinner during Paris Couture Week earlier in July.

See their latest shopping outfits in more detail, below, and shop the big, roomy tote bag trend now.

