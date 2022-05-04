India Roby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Zoe Kravitz is seen in NoHo on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Phot...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

Put Away The Mini Bag, It’s Time For Big Roomy Totes To Shine

Big bag alert!

After the reign of itty-bitty mini handbags over the past couple of years, it’s time to switch over to all things oversized — and that means big sunglasses, chunky boots, and now, our handbags. Yes, this means we’re packing all of our essentials with us everywhere we go, and though we may have to spend a few minutes digging in our bags for them, at least we know they’re both spacious and cute.

A silhouette popularized during the early 2000s (remember Balenciaga’s City Bag?), the large carryall is cementing its return into our closets. With the slew of noughties styles coming back in recent years, brands such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Telfar, just to name a few, have already co-signed the maxi-sized accessory’s inevitable resurgence in their latest collections, releasing their own renditions of the coveted shopping bag.

Some of favorite style stars have also been captured sporting the big, oversized bag trend already, most recently spotted on the likes of Zoë Kravitz, who toted around a leather bag from her go-to brand The Row, as well as Saint Laurent’s newest quilted tote bag for its Spring 2022 campaign. Of course, there’s also Bella Hadid and the OG trendsetter herself Mary-Kate Olsen, and even Miley Cyrus is a fan of Saint Laurent’s chunky style, too. Bigger is indeed better, am I right?

Zoë KravitzGotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Bella HadidGotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Miley CyrusCourtesy of Saint Laurent
Mary-Kate OlsenBackgrid

If you’re looking to abandon your mini bags for a much more bigger, and dare we say, more convenient style, check out our roundup of the 17 oversized bags for the anti-mini bag enthusiast, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

PILLOW TALK TOTE PINK MULTI
Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson’s oversized puffer bag is bound to be your newest statement piece, coming in the cutest strawberry print.

Puffer Tote Bag
My Mum Made It

This ivory puffer tote bag from the cult brand My Mum Made It is the perfect starter tote for all of your upcoming errand runs.

Alana Tote
Coach

Coach applied its classic aesthetic towards this roomy pebble leather tote that will last well beyond the big-bag trend cycle.

oversized recycled borg tote bag
Asos

This shearling recycled tote bag from Asos is destined to be your next go-to accessory all year round!

The Oversized Shopper Bag
Madewell

This black leather handbag from Madewell is a staple wardrobe piece for all of your daily must-carries.

Purple Puffer Tote Bag
ERL

This adorable heart-printed puffer bag from ERL is on our shopping wishlist.

Cactus Leather Cafe Oversized Bag
Everlane

Everlane just launched a bag of our dreams, crafted from cactus leather and boasting lots and lots of space.

Cloud Bag
Baggu

Made from recycled heavyweight nylon and lined with pockets, Baggu’s cloud bag is the perfect travel essential.

Leather Tote Bag
& Other Stories

This leather tote from & Other Stories comes in a slightly heart-shaped silhouette and can be worn as a crossbody or a statement “going-out” handbag.

'MOONFLOWER' SHOULDER BAG
Marshall Columbia

With its ultra-cushiony silhouette, your bulky laptop will be safe and sound inside this fun, neon-colored shoulder bag.

Extra Wide Banner Recycled Leather Tote
Ganni

Ganni’s leather tote is best suited for the ultimate minimalist, coming with embossed lettering at the base.

Large Double Mint Shopping Bag
Telfar

It wouldn’t be a maxi bag roundup without the mention of Telfar’s coveted shopping bag. Opt for the biggest size to carry everything you need.

TOTE BAG
Oak + Fort

Don’t be fooled by its slim silhouette, as Oak + Fort’s tote bag has more than enough room for all of your daily essentials.

BULL DENIM OVERSIZED BAG
Los Angeles Apparel

Bigger is better, as seen with Los Angeles Apparel’s oversized bag. This larger-than-life tote can fit all of your necessities for those weekend trips, nights out, and more.

Svea Bag Green
Stutterheim

Svea’s large tote comes in a range of neutral colorways and pairs well with just about any outfit.

The Large Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs’ large “Tote Bag” is THE classic statement bag to own!

BROWN CROSSBODY & SHOULDER BAG PURSE
MAM

MAM’s sustainable leather bag is not only super chic but it can be worn as a crossbody or rested on your shoulders.