Put Away The Mini Bag, It’s Time For Big Roomy Totes To Shine

After the reign of itty-bitty mini handbags over the past couple of years, it’s time to switch over to all things oversized — and that means big sunglasses, chunky boots, and now, our handbags. Yes, this means we’re packing all of our essentials with us everywhere we go, and though we may have to spend a few minutes digging in our bags for them, at least we know they’re both spacious and cute.

A silhouette popularized during the early 2000s (remember Balenciaga’s City Bag?), the large carryall is cementing its return into our closets. With the slew of noughties styles coming back in recent years, brands such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Telfar, just to name a few, have already co-signed the maxi-sized accessory’s inevitable resurgence in their latest collections, releasing their own renditions of the coveted shopping bag.

Some of favorite style stars have also been captured sporting the big, oversized bag trend already, most recently spotted on the likes of Zoë Kravitz, who toted around a leather bag from her go-to brand The Row, as well as Saint Laurent’s newest quilted tote bag for its Spring 2022 campaign. Of course, there’s also Bella Hadid and the OG trendsetter herself Mary-Kate Olsen, and even Miley Cyrus is a fan of Saint Laurent’s chunky style, too. Bigger is indeed better, am I right?

Zoë Kravitz Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Miley Cyrus Courtesy of Saint Laurent Mary-Kate Olsen Backgrid

If you’re looking to abandon your mini bags for a much more bigger, and dare we say, more convenient style, check out our roundup of the 17 oversized bags for the anti-mini bag enthusiast, below.

