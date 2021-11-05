India Roby
Nicole Richie at the Chili's Grill & Bar in Westwood, California (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireI...
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

27 Celebrities With The Balenciaga City Bag In The Early 2000s

The early-aughts bag is making its comeback sooner than we thought.

You can’t talk about the fashion trends of the early 2000s without mentioning the hold that Balenciaga’s City Bag had on our favorite celebrities, and the “It” bag’s anticipated comeback is a lot sooner than we thought.

The coveted “Motorcycle” (now called “City”) bag was released in 2001 by Nicolas Ghesquière at the very beginning of his 12-year tenure as Balenciaga’s creative director. The tote-like, top-handle bag, which came with a crossbody strap and its own leather-framed personal mirror, was beloved for its slouchy silhouette and edgy metal studs. Kate Moss, who walked runway shows for Balenciaga at the time, was one of the first to co-sign the new style, and throughout the early and late aughts, the “must-have” bag has been spotted on almost every young Hollywood darling.

From Starbucks runs to red carpet appearances, the Balenciaga bag adorned the arms of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, Nicky and Paris Hilton, and, of course, the Kardashians during those early decades. Then, the once-sought-after style resurfaced after it was spotted on Mary-Kate Olsen back in 2016, and new and vintage versions started to pop up during New York Fashion Week in September 2021.

In a 2021 report from Rebag, the classic handbag “was one of the most queried styles on Clair and is poised for a resurgence, [with] the Balenciaga City Classic Studs as one of the most queried bags.” With the Y2K fashion revival in full swing, it’s no surprise that the Balenciaga City Bag is slowly but surely making its way back into our wardrobes. So what better way to reintroduce the early-aughts “It” bag than with a much-needed throwback?

See how our favorite celebrities wore the Balenciaga City bag back in the day, including Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Lauren Conrad, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, and more, ahead.

Kate Moss, 2003

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kicking off its early-aughts appeal, supermodel Kate Moss wore the black Balenciaga bag while out in London in 2003. She paired the bag with a knitted sweaters, jeans, and folded brown boots.

Ashley Olsen, 2004

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen carried the mint-colored bag while attending Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2005 runway show. She wore a black tank top with a white tiered skirt with metallic pumps.

Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Seen here with Mary-Kate Olsen, who had her own collection of City bags, Ashley carried a black version with a matching monochrome look to Coty’s 100th Anniversary Party in New York.

Eliza Dushku, 2004

Sara Jaye/Shutterstock

Eliza Dushki showed off her new Balenciaga finds during a shopping event in 2004, including one that was she seen still carrying just five years later.

Nicole Richie, 2005

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nicole Richie was known to be a huge fan of the coveted bags, as she was often seen carrying the style in multiple colorways. At the Tweety “Natural Blonde” launch in 2005, she toted around the City bag in a mustard yellow with a multicolored dress and another early-aughts style: ballet flats.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richie also had the Balenciaga City bag in an ivory color.

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

And a bright lime green, too, which she paired with a very Y2K fashion look: a graphic tee, denim cutoffs, flip-flops, and oversized sunglasses.

Shutterstock

Richie even had the style in a supersized version, as well, which she’s seen carrying as her workout bag.

Sienna Miller, 2005

C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller carried the Balenciaga bag in black while out in London. Miller styled it with a statement bolero, white tank, and pastel yellow midi skirt.

Vanessa Carlton, 2005

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What’s the early-aughts without Vanessa Carlton? The “A Thousand Miles” singer had a Balenciaga City bag in black in 2005, which she wore with a three-quarter sleeve top, tulle-layered skirt, ballet flats, and statement necklaces.

Ashlee Simpson, 2005

Desiree Navarro/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson also had the black Balenciaga City bag to accent her pop-rock aesthetic during the early 2000s. She wore the coveted accessory with a pink coat, flare jeans, sneakers, and a skull-print scarf.

Christina Aguilera, 2006

Lorenzo Santini/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera was spotted in Paris wearing the black Motorcycle bag in 2006, and she also wore a comfy gray sweater with bootcut jeans and flats.

Lindsay Lohan, 2006

Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2006, Lindsay Lohan carried a large white City Bag to an event in Los Angeles. The Mean Girls actress also wore a black-and-white dress with a white cardigan and bronze pumps.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2007

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

During her Disney Channel days, Vanessa Hudgens was often see carrying Balenciaga’s Giant Hardware City Bag in black.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 2007

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Mary-Kate Olsen was also frequently spotted carrying the Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag. Back in 2007, Olsen carried her signature light-green bag while out in Venice Beach, wearing a black shirt dress, gladiator sandals, and a statement scarf.

2008

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2008, Olsen wore the burgundy bag in front of a restaurant in New York’s Tribeca.

Kourtney Kardashian, 2008

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Balenciaga’s Hardware bag made its way the hands of Kourtney Kardashian, who wore the purse with a white blouse tucked into a black pencil skirt and black heels.

2009

Derek Steele/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A year later, Kourtney still carried the black bag even during her pregnancy.

Nicky Hilton, 2008

Jason Merritt/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton, another owner of many Balenciaga bags and older sister of Paris Hilton, was spotted back in 2008 with Balenciaga’s Striped Damasse City Bag. She wore the purse with a North Face puffer jacket with matching bottoms and black canvas sneakers.

2009

Chris Wolf/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A year later, Hilton was also seen in Hollywood carrying Balenciaga’s Hardware bag.

2009

David Aguilera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Oh, and she had it in hot pink, too. (Can you spot the Blackberry?)

Amanda Bynes, 2009

Marcos Vasquez/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Amanda Bynes was spotted in Barneys carrying the Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag in black back in 2009. She wore the style with a white tee, black skinny jeans, and heels.

Chanel Iman, 2009

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2009, model Chanel Iman was captured off-duty with the purple bag in New York City.

Kim Kardashian, 2009

Frazer Harrison/KA/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian had the coveted style back in 2009, where she paired it with a printed blouse, pleated shorts, and black wedges.

2010

Larry Marano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The reality star-turned-business mogul also had the bag in a cream color.

Michelle Trachtenberg, 2010

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2010, OG Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was seen in New York City wearing the Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag in green.

Miley Cyrus, 2010

Fernando Carvajal/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was no stranger to the sought-after purse even in 2010. She wore the gray handbag with a slouchy blouse, distressed skinny jeans, and black boots.

Hilary Duff, 2010

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2010, Hilary Duff was also seen in Los Angeles carrying the bag in a cozy winter look.

2011

Trago/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She also had the Balenciaga bag in a suede military green.

Victoria Justice, 2011

Shutterstock/Amanda Schwab/Starpix

In 2011, Victorious star Victoria Justice had the classic leather bag in black.

Rooney Mara, 2011

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

And so did Rooney Mara, who wore the bag with a muted ensemble.

Khloe Kardashian, 2011

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kourtney and Kim weren’t the only Kardashian sisters to take the Balenciaga bag out. Khloe was spotted carrying a version in green in 2011.

Cassie, 2012

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cassie attended the Cannes Film Festival back in 2012 wearing a strapless printed jumpsuit with white heels, and carried the classic Balenciaga style in black.

Lauren Conrad, 2012

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Hills star wore a small Balenciaga bag in black with a navy coat, black tights, black pumps, and oversized frames.

Ashley Tisdale, 2012

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Ashley Tisdale was spotted wearing a casual ‘fit in Los Angeles back in 2012, with a yellow Balenciaga City bag over her shoulders.

Kendall Jenner, 2013

Shutterstock/Broadimage

It seems Kendall Jenner followed her older sisters’ footsteps by carrying the black handbag while out in Los Angeles back in 2013.

Adriana Lima, 2013

Shutterstock/Broadimage

While at the airport, supermodel Adriana Lima wore an all-black outfit with the Balenciaga handbag in a statement green hue.