What Fits In Every Telfar Bag Size, From Small To Large

If you’re looking for a sign to cop the Telfar Shopping Bag, this is it. Over the past couple of years, the monochrome “Bushwick Birkin” has since made its way into the hands of fashion fans and A-List superstars, including Zoë Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, and more.

As it garnered more attention in 2020, it’s become even harder to secure one. If you do get the lucky chance to grab one of your own, figuring out what you can fit in all of the Telfar bag sizes can be tricky. Fortunately, there are plenty of reviews and breakdowns that showcase what you can store in a small, medium, or large Telfar Shopping Bag. But if we had the choice, we’d just cop them all.

The sought-after “It” bag, designed by Liberian American designer Telfar Clemens, has become a classic closet staple with its versatile design. Crafted from vegan leather, the notorious shopping bags come in three sizes and a variety of colorways, like red, black, lavender, and even a striking “Painter’s Tape” blue. Costs for the must-have bags range anywhere from $150 to $257, depending on the size.

Ahead, check out our guide on what fits in all of the Telfar bag sizes and how others are wearing the “It” item, below.

What Fits In A Small Telfar Bag

One thing to note is that Telfar is quite literal when it comes to sizing. The small handbag is nearly the size of your palm, measuring close to 5 inches in height (4 and 3/4”, to be exact), a bit more than 6 inches wide (6 and 5/8”), and with a depth of 3 and 1/8 inches. The bag may be petite but it’s mighty and gives just enough space for those basic essentials so you can step out in style without the heavy baggage.

In a small “Telfie,” you can fit in the necessities, like your phone, earbuds, and wallet. You might even be able to squeeze in a couple of extra items, such as hand sanitizer or your favorite lipgloss for those much-needed touch-ups.

What Fits In A Medium Telfar Bag

The medium bag measures at a height of 10 and 3/4 inches, a width of 15 inches, a depth of 5 inches, and a drop (measuring the length of the bag’s strap) of 21 inches. Overall, it’s quite spacious and most would say it’s big enough to even be considered a typical “large” bag.

From my experience, the medium size is the perfect go-to bag. It has enough room for your everyday essentials, especially for work if you need to bring a laptop, plus anything extra. It’s also suitable for those spontaneous shopping trips and can be an easy carry-on for your weekend travels.

What Fits In A Large Telfar Bag

I’m gonna keep it real with y’all: The large shopping bag is HUGE, measuring in at a height of 14 and 1/4 inches, a width of 19 and 1/4 inches, a depth of 8 inches, and its 21-inch crossbody strap.

The large Telfar bag comes with its own laptop-sized compartment and an additional pocket inside, which is great as the ultimate carry-on for literally any occasion, whether you’re flying to a far-flung getaway or commuting to school. It offers more than enough space for practically anything, so don’t be afraid to add what you need because the straps on the bag are also sturdy enough to hold a bit of weight. Basically, you can fit your entire life and more if you really needed to.

