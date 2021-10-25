Telfar is back with yet another partnership just in time for winter. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the New York brand announced via Instagram that it’s teaming up with Canadian luxury outerwear label Moose Knuckles with a 17-piece limited-edition unisex clothing line, on top of two brand new quilted puff Shopping Bag styles. This is the latest revamp of Telfar’s highly-coveted “Bushwick Birkin” into a brand new look, following its successful collaboration with UGG.

“Working with one of the most forward-thinking designers in the industry today has been a dream come true,” said Dominique Lagleva, Vice President of Global Marketing at Moose Knuckles, in an official statement. “Our mutual vision to create something off-duty, effortless, and responsible in its construction allowed for incredible synergy between our brands. By infusing Moose Knuckles’ signature shapes, with Telfar’s iconic designs we developed something completely new and timeless that we feel both our communities will appreciate.”

“This is designed specifically for everyone,” added Telfar designer and founder Telfar Clemens. “If I don’t see it in the street every day it didn’t really happen.”

With multiple drop dates and a number of cozy outerwear pieces to stock up on for the colder temps, you might want to prep ahead of time (both financially and mentally) if you’re looking to cop pieces from this collection, as it’s likely to sell out in minutes. Here’s everything you need to know about the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration, ahead.

What is the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration?

The collaboration blends the Canadian brand’s outerwear expertise with Telfar’s knack for creating an “It” item, like its logo-covered bags. The collection consists of 17 unisex pieces, including a quilted puff Telfar Shopper Bag in black and two different sizes: medium ($260) and large ($350). The medium tote, called the “Medium Puff Shopper,” features Telfar’s signature logo in the center, while the “Quilted Large Shopper” has an all-over monogram motif. The bags are made out of trapunto nylon puff, which is the first we’ve seen from the brand. There’s also a soft genuine leather version of the large bag included in the collection, which goes for $750.

In addition to the new Shopping bags, the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration is also coming out with an outerwear range that’s sure to keep you warm, with key silhouettes inspired by the effortless, “on-the-go” style of New Yorkers. The capsule collection, with prices ranging from $85 for quilted puff headbands to $4,300 for a quilted leather peacoat, features a cropped bomber jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, matching boot-cut ski pants lined with fox-fur trim, puff zip-up hoodies, as well as a puffer coat version. There are also double-breasted wool and nylon puffer peacoats and quilted mockneck pullovers, all with Telfar’s classic logo embellishing the fabric. You can also wear your hoodie with the collab’s sweatpants, which are spliced at the knees and come with rings of boot-cut nylon puff.

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

When does the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration come out?

There are a few drop dates to keep in mind for the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration launch. On Monday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. EST, shoppers were able to purchase the Telfar x Moose Knuckles puffer Shopper Bags (both medium and large) exclusively on Telfar.net. (Naturally, the two styles quickly sold out.) The following week after on Monday, Nov. 1, at 12 p.m. EST, the full Telfar x Moose Knuckles collection, including the large Shopper Bags, will drop on Moose Knuckles’ website and Telfar.net, as well as in select Moose Knuckles’ stores, including SoHo, Roosevelt Field, and Westchester in New York and Boston. On Monday, Nov. 8, exclusive pieces from the collection will be available to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense, and Galeries Lafayette.

Check out the Telfar x Moose Knuckles collaboration in the campaign, lensed by Jason Nocito and styled by Avena Gallagher, in more detail, below.

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Photo by Jason Nocity/Courtesy of Moose Knuckles