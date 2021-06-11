It seems like forever since Telfar announced its collaboration with UGG, a partnership that was revealed via Instagram back in September 2020. And although we knew that the highly anticipated collection was going to drop sometime in 2021, we can finally narrow that window down to an exact drop date — and it’s very, very soon.

When Can You Buy UGG x Telfar’s First Drop?

On Monday, June 14, the very first pieces from UGG x Telfar will be available for purchase from Telfar’s website exclusively for one week. On June 21, UGG’s website and select UGG retailers will have the items up for sale, too.

How Much Is The Collection & What’s Included?

Of course, an UGG drop wouldn’t be complete without its signature boot, and designer Telfar Clemens covered the brand’s Classic Boots with Telfar’s signature cozy sweats. The patchwork-style footwear comes in a heather gray color, features UGG’s cozy (and upcycled) wool lining, and two different sizes: a knee-high tall ($380) or the on-trend mini version ($250). As for apparel, you can cop a Y2K fashion-inspired tee ($110, available in sizes XS to 2XL) with Telfar’s logo remixed into UGG’s and bedazzled with crystal bling, as well as underwear ($27 each, available in sizes XS to 2XL) in three color choices.

Will There Be More Telfar x UGG Drops Coming?

While this isn’t the first time Telfar offered its UGG designs for purchase — the brand hosted a 24-hour pre-sale for its Shopping Bag in shearling and suede in November 2020 — this upcoming drop is the first of several additional collections from the collaboration, starting in September.

Ahead of the collab’s first official release, see the new pieces in more details, below.

UGG x Telfar Crystal Logo Tee, $110. Courtesy of UGG

Ugg x Telfar Fleece Mini, $250. Courtesy of UGG

UGG x Telfar Fleece Boot Tall, $380. Courtesy of UGG

UGG x Telfar Underwear in Black, $27. Courtesy of UGG

UGG x Telfar Underwear in Chestnut, $27. Courtesy of UGG