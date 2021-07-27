Telfar’s coveted Shopping Bag, also known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” is taking its cult status to A-list celebrity levels, from a fit pic on Beyoncé’s Instagram feed to becoming one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Designer Telfar Clemens’ hit accessory has been around since as early as 2014 and has only reached worldwide fame nearly five years later. According to Clemens, the award-winning Shopping Bag really hit its stride in 2020; restocks would sell out within seconds and then were later flipped on the resale market for an exponentially higher price point. In an effort to combat online bots and resellers, Telfar launched its Bag Security Program, a limited-time pre-sale for shoppers to acquire their own bag, 100-percent guaranteed. While this has only happened twice so far, the brand has plans to hold another pre-sale soon as it continues to hold restocks and release new colors.

Unless you’re quick enough to cop a Telfar drop (or pay hundreds of dollars through resale), the Shopping Bag, which is priced between $150 and $257 among three different sizes, continues to be one of the most hard-to-get accessories on the market right now. But celebrities are finding ways to snag their own Telfars, and they’re taking every chance to show them off. Selena Gomez once toted around a white mini version while seeing a show on Broadway back in 2019, and most recently, Zoë Kravitz was spotted with a dark olive green one in New York City.

The “It” bag is also making its rounds on the red carpet, with appearances alongside Solange, Lil Nas X, and Vanessa Hudgens. Clemens himself carried his design with Ashton Sanders at the 2019 Met Gala, and with the event’s anticipated return in 2021, which will focus on American fashion, we have a strong feeling the Telfar Shopping Bag just might make another appearance.

Ahead, see which celebrities have managed to get their hands on a Telfar bag.

2018, Solange Hannah Turner-Harts/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Leave it to Solange to be one of the first celebrities to show her support for Telfar. The artist carried a mini bag in black on the red carpet back in May 2018 at a Parsons Benefit event.

2019, Ashton Sanders Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designer Telfar Clemens brought Moonlight star Ashton Sanders to the 2019 Met Gala, and they both carried their own Mini Shopping Bag on the red carpet.

2019, Selena Gomez Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Selena Gomez brought her white Telfar mini to dinner and the theater in New York City in June 2019.

2019, Tinashe BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Tinashe was spotted with a Telfar while out in Los Angeles in October 2019.

2020, Dua Lipa BACKGRID Dua Lipa relies on her large Telfar Shopping Bag while traveling, as seen at the JFK Airport in January 2020.

2020, Bella Hadid Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid sported the orange Telfar bag while out in New York City in July 2020.

2020, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images AOC brought the “It” accessory — a medium Shopping Bag in oxblood — to the Capitol in August 2020. Earlier, she gave a shout-out to the brand on Instagram for its Queens roots, and also posted on Stories to reveal what she carries in her Telfar.

2021, Lexi Underwood ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID In 2021, Lexi Underwood went to dinner with her pal Skai Jackson in Beverly Hills and carried a medium-sized Telfar bag in collaboration with UGG.

2021, Lil Nas X Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lil Nas X brought his white Telfar mini to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

2021, Tygapaw Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Artist Tygapaw matched their blue Telfar mini to their printed scarf while attending the 2021 Raising Voices Concert in L.A.

2021, Gabrielle Union Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In June 2021, Gabrielle Union was seen carrying the medium Telfar Shopping Bag in eggplant while filming The Perfect Find in New York City.

2021, Garcelle Beauvais BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Actress Garcelle Beauvais was seen with a red, medium-sized Telfar bag in Los Angeles in July 2021.

2021, Beyoncé Beyoncé took the internet by storm when she was spotted with a white Telfar Shopping Bag (medium) while on vacation in July 2021.

2021, Vanessa Hudgens Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens toted around her Telfar mini overseas while attending the 2021 Filming Italy Festival.

2021, Zoë Kravitz MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In July 2021, Zoë Kravitz was seen carrying her Telfar Shopping Bag (mini, dark olive green) while out in New York City.

