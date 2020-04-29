Telfar's Shopping Bag Is Officially A Global 'It' Item

COVID-19 has disrupted the fashion industry, but there are a few items that have been able to pull through despite being in the midst of a pandemic. On Wednesday, Lyst released its latest report of the top brands and fashion items for 2020, which tracked the online shopping behaviors of more than nine million individuals over the first three months of the year. According to the global fashion search platform, Telfar's Shopping Bag is still a must-have item, with an average of 30,000 searches per month. Per month!

The Telfar Shopping Bag has long been an "It" item for fashion-conscious New Yorkers, but this is the first time that the brand made its way onto Lyst's quarterly top-10 list of fashion products. Plus, Lyst noticed that Telfar has now expanded its reach overseas: Searches in this quarter alone for the brand are up 29 percent in Europe, proving that its accessible price point, vegan leather material, and timeless, unisex design has struck a sartorial chord around the world. The Shopping Bag ranges from $150 for the small to $257 for the large in a slew of stylish colors.

The rest of Lyst's report is a clear reflection of the current climate, with Off-White's $95 cloth face mask snagging the number-one spot for hottest men's products. The mask sold out almost instantly and is currently being resold for up to three times its market value. A quick PSA that you don't have to drop a lot of cash to get a good face mask.

Annie Bing's Tiger Sweatshirt also secured a spot in the top 10 for hottest women's products. Searches for the item surged 418 percent after the release of Netflix’s Tiger King. Though, it's unclear if Joe Exotic himself would ever wear the now sold-out sweatshirt. Perhaps someone should mail him a letter to ask.

To read the rest of Lyst's new report for the first quarter of 2020, head over to its website now.