The Centers for Disease Control recently announced that everyone should be wearing cloth face masks while out in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Before everyone runs out and buys every face mask in sight, it's important to know a few things.

First, medical-grade masks worn by hospital workers are and have been in low supply, which is why the CDC was specific when it recommended cloth masks. Second, even the non-medical face masks are selling fast. The CDC also offered some instructions on how to make your own mask with cotton, but if you don't have spare cotton fabric laying around, a bandana or scarf can get the job done, as well. Fashion influencer Brittany Xavier posted a TikTok video showing how to easily turn a bandana and some hair ties into a functional mask. It's also important to remember that wearing a mask isn't to be done in lieu of social distancing, but in tandem.

With the demand for cloth face masks higher than ever before, designers are now working in overdrive to help make them accessible to everyone. Last month, a number of fashion companies (both big and small) announced that they would be having their teams pivot to making personal protective equipment, while designers like Collina Strada's Hillary Taymour have been making masks with leftover fabrics and adding them free to any purchase.

Below are some of our favorite fashion-forward options when it comes to face masks.

Collina Strada

All purchases made on the Collina Strada website will come with a fabric face mask made from the brand's own upcycled fabric.

Helmstedt

The sales from Helmstedt's cotton-silk face masks will go toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

alice + olivia

alice + olivia is offering masks with the brand's signature logo. For each one sold, one will be donated to hospitals and other in-need communities.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary in Los Angeles is selling masks in a range of fun prints, donating one mask with every purchase.

Christine Shirley

Designer Paige Sullivan is currently making masks from all kinds of fabrics she's finding around her studio. Better place an order soon though, as she is very busy.

Etsy

If you want to make your own, Etsy offers patterns and fabrics, as well as a range of pre-made masks. Want one covered with rhinestones? You can get that.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason's goal is to produce 100,000 washable prevention masks. So far they've passed the 30,000 mark and are still going strong.

KES

New York brand KES are making cloth face masks with sustainability in mind. Each one is made from a biodegradable cotton or silk, and they're very chic, too. For every purchased mask, KES will also donate a mask to a healthcare professional.

Los Angeles Apparel

American Apparel founder Dov Charney's new label Los Angeles Apparel is offering packs of three masks made from 100-percent cotton. Every purchase will help fund the brand's initiative to donate masks to those in essential services, as well as contribute to local manufacturers.

69

Genderless denim brand 69 is making masks from its recycled fabric, and each order will come with a total of five in a various shades of denim.

Everybody.World

Everybody.World is making black cotton masks from its Los Angeles-based manufacturers and all proceeds will go towards its employee relief Rainy Day Fund, which will offer more paid time off for factory workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtyard LA

For the price of $48, Courtyard LA will provide a mixed bag of four face masks made from different vintage fabrics. Shoppers will also have the option to donate face masks, which will be given to the homeless in Downtown Los Angeles or essential workers in the LA area.

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor is selling masks in a pack of three, giving you a range of mixed-print options. What's better, all masks are made from upcycled fabric.

Paige

While you can purchase a set of face masks from Paige's website, the brand is also donating one free mask with every purchase on its site.

Hanky Panky

If a regular cotton face mask just isn't sexy enough for you, we get it. Hanky Panky is selling masks made from cotton and lace.

Araks

Araks' face masks are an actual fashion statement, coming in sleek patterns and colors. You'll even want to wear them post-pandemic.

Abacaxi

If you need your mask to match your newly acquired tie-dye sweatsuits, Abacaxi has you covered.

Eugenia Kim

Eugenia Kim's face masks collection looks and feels like a real fashion collection. From silk ombré patterns to holographic sequins, you'll want to go outside and show these masks off. But please try not to. You can still wear them to next year's Coachella.

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn went all out with its sustainable mask. Coming in sets of five, you have your pick of solids, florals, stripes, plaids, and linens. Oh, and you can pick up a set for your fashion-forward child, as well.