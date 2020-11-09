The Telfar Bag Is One Of Oprah's Favorite Things

Telfar has had a good 2020, and it’s only getting better. The brand’s wildly popular Shopping Bag has officially been selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. Yes, that Oprah with that favorite things list.

Oprah surprised designer Telfar Clemens in a video call, popping up with her own cream-colored, medium-sized Telfar Shopping Bag.

"We're excited about having the bag. It’s already so popular," she told Clemens. "Appreciate the craftsmanship and the thought that went into making it so superior."

In a shock to absolutely no one, the Shopping Bag is “temporarily unavailable” on Amazon, where all of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things are being sold in addition to each company's website. Telfar's bags have consistently been sold out this year, even with its weekly drops. The brand's success has grown exponentially during 2020, resulting in a CFDA win for Clemens, who was awarded for American Accessories Designer of the Year back in September.

"We made this bag affordable so that people can have it," he told Oprah.

Check out the full list of Oprah's Favorite Things over on Amazon (including a onesie from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand), and watch the woman herself discuss handbags with Clemens, below.