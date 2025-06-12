NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Actress Nico Parker arrives at the "How To Train Your Dragon" premiere...
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion News

Nico Parker Is Ready For The Fashion Big Leagues

Your weekly TL;DR fashion dispatch is here.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Welcome to summer, shoppers and style-obsessed sweaty girls, gays, and theys. It’s under-boob perspiration, sandal-wearing weather, and we’re here with a dose of inspiration from the streets and high-fashion campaigns for how to wear clothing this summer. Go EmRata’s way and wear a bikini top with a button-down shirt (why are we still wearing those, again?) or pick up an SSENSE exclusive pieces that’s guaranteed to look even better with just a hint of lower-back wetness. See what we’re shopping and ingesting visually this week.

EmRata & Gucci’s Cannes-Do Attitude

The superstar model-writer-SMOD made the most of a trip to southern France and shot a Gucci campaign featuring their GG Monogram pieces. We’re partial to the wide-open Giglio Large Tote.

Daniel Arnold
Daniel Arnold
1 / 2
1 / 2

Nico Parker Has Arrived

Nepo baby? Maybe. Beauty and hair shapeshifter? Absolutely. Her How To Train Your Dragon press tour has been filled with gems like a polka-dot mini with satin heels, a relaxed Loewe off-duty moment, and a va-va-voom Schiaparelli for good measure.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
1 / 4
1 / 4

SSENSE Feels The Heat

Their Heat capsule is ready for 85% humidity, 90-degree days, with some site exclusives including Martine Rose polos, Flore Flore not-so-basic luxe ringer T-shirts, and a covetable range of Conner Ives, including a demicouture fringe skirt made for a garden party.

CG Watkins
CG Watkins
CG Watkins
CG Watkins
1 / 4
1 / 4
SSENSE Exclusive Multicolor Oversized Paneled Polo
Martine Rose
$310
see on ssense
SSENSE Exclusive Yellow Demi-Couture Piano Shawl Midi Skirt
$800
see on ssense
SSENSE Exclusive Pink & Blue Drive T-shirt
Baserange
$150
see on ssense
SSENSE Exclusive Navy French Knickers Shorts
Martine Rose
$385
see on ssense

A New Chef Enters The Louis Vuitton Castle

Jeremy Allen White officially joins the biggest brand in the world as an ambassador, so expect to see his Calvins peeking over some Pharrell-designed slacks in the coming months.

Rosie Marks for Louis Vuitton

Snow Goose Is Sexier Than Ever

Haider Ackermann isn’t just updating Tom Ford, he’s making Canada Goose’s heritage label, Snow Goose, a must-have this summer. Explore the wild west in relaxed workwear basics and a sky-blue graphic long-sleeve, or just admire the casting in the latest campaign.

Willy Vanderperre
Willy Vanderperre
1 / 2
1 / 2