Our favorite It girls have been extremely generous in sharing their summer style secrets this year — between fringe-covered dresses, studded and left-of-center accessories, divisive bikinis and slinky statement shoes, we’re prepared for just about every party, festival, and weekend getaway the season may bring. But no ‘fit is complete without a perfect set of nails to match, so we’re turning to the stars shaping our style for their summer ‘25 manicure recommendations.

A few trends we’re noticing: Mismatched nails are having a moment, square tips are king, and the obsession with fruit-based beauty is still very much alive and well — only this time the spotlight has shifted away from the beloved berry trends that dominated 2024 in favor of citrus. But more than anything, we’re seeing maximalism rise to the top after being under the thumb of “clean girl” beauty for so long.

For more summer nail inspiration, enjoy these celebrity nail ideas as seen on Dua Lipa, Addison Rae, and more.

Dua Lipa Floral nail designs are inescapable, but Dua Lipa’s simple black-and-white set breathes new life into the otherwise tired trend.

Doechii Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The self-proclaimed Swamp Princess paired her Miu Miu co-ords with a curved set of red-yellow ombré nails on one hand and a shimmery amber-and-gold manicure on the other at the 2025 BET Awards. (Honorable mention for the plaid pattern she sported at World Pride D.C. a few days prior.)

Cole Escola KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images On June 8, Cole Escola accepted the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play with a sparkling set of silver almond-shaped nails. Courtesy of Naomi Yasuda, the mani featured a glittery base, jewel studs, and diamond-encrusted bows at the tips.

Addison Rae While chrome nails are nothing new, Addison Rae’s mismatched gold and gunmetal set is a fresh take on the futuristic trend.

Megan Thee Stallion Instagram/@theestallion Ever the nail enthusiast, Megan The Stallion recently shared a IG roundup of “sets [she] should have posted a longgg time ago.” The post is teeming with copy-worthy designs, including a brown croco-inspired manicure that might as well have been made with real leather.

Megan Thee Stallion Cont. Instagram/@theestallion Fruit-inspired nails are on the rise, but Megan Thee Stallion took the trend to the extreme with a citrus-infused mani-pedi that’s too good not to include. The rapper extended her French manicure into an extra-long square-tipped set to create more room for the intricate orange, kiwi, and dragon fruit designs.

Selena Gomez Naked nails are here to stay, so if you’re not usually one for bright colors and over-the-top designs, you can always take a page from manicurist Tom Bachik’s playbook and keep things simple with a barely-there mani.

Chappell Roan Donning a campy clown ensemble for a recent festival appearance in Warsaw, Roan completed the look with a Happy Claws creation that featured a series of multicolored gems assembled into a harlequin pattern and a psychedelic design on the pinkies and thumbs.

Hailey Bieber Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey Bieber’s muted “lemon drop martini” mani pays homage to the fruit nail trend without getting too kitschy.