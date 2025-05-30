40 Best Nail Designs of 2025 (So Far)

Nail trends come and go, but in the right hands, some nails stand the test of time. Whether we’re talking futuristic effects or kitschy-chic nail art, the year’s standout looks (so far) are refined, fun, and undeniably cool.

Classic nail shapes provide solid, enduring foundations for some of the year’s more idiosyncratic elements, while of-the-moment applications like chrome, cat-eye, and aura nails make use of magnetic polish and optical interest. The same can be said of 3D nail designs, which find painted polish depictions rising off of your nails to mimic real world items. And for the funkiest among us, you can even opt for a fuzzy set if your heart so desires.

Bugs, picnic items, glazed finishes, and lavender thread are among some of the most popular motifs of the year, but don’t worry — you don’t need a flashy mani to fit in. Minimalists and maximalists alike are equally represented in this year’s hottest nail trends, and with so many innovations in the nailscape, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from, either.

Here, our candidates for the best nail designs of 2025 (so far; expect updates).

Best Short Nail Designs

Short nails don’t denote a lack of creativity. The best short nail designs can be whatever you want them to be: minimal, maximal, or somewhere in between.

1. Cowhide Nails

A splotchy, photo-realistic cowhide mani allows you to channel the country aesthetic in an understated way.

2. Butter Yellow

Soft and nearly neutral, butter yellow is having a moment. Test the trend with a subtle polish job over short and chic nails.

3. Galaxy Nails

Magnetic manicures make certain striking visuals — like this galactic homage — accessible to all. Subvert expectations by painting this extra approach atop short nails.

4. Fluffy Hearts

The fluffy nail is a fascinating trend. This blend of full-fuzz, soft hearts, and short nails ensures the look is more stylish than off-kilter.

Best Maximalist Nail Designs

Sometimes, it’s good to take things over the top. Fans of maximalist nails don’t play it safe — they have fun, and turn heads while doing it.

5. Crown Jewels

Who needs accessories when you have an extended manicure? Gemstones placed along tips, as frames, and at center mimic heirloom jewels.

6. Totally Buggin’

Who knew an insect infestation could be so cool? Expect your loved ones to bug out over the medley of bug-inspired patterns and textures featured in this exaggerated mani.

7. Lemon Sherbet

Sliced up citrus makes for a splashy manicure so realistic it almost induces a pucker.

8. Bejeweled

This gem placement is pretty, playful, and puts a girlish twist on an otherwise regal classic.

9. Knives Out

Anything can be a nail motif — even a collection of sharp, idiosyncratic daggers.

Best 3D Nail Designs

Some of the year’s best nail designs find the art inching toward a new dimension.

10. Unpacked Picnic

Rendered in 3D, summer snacks laid out over thoughtfully colored nails look good enough to eat.

11. 3D Seashells

The whimsy of under-the-sea inspired beauty is compounded with a mix of metallic and ethereal 3D additions.

12. Little Ladybugs

These 3D insects, positioned atop a classic french manicure, are cute, unexpected, and true to size.

13. Futuristic Turquoise

This manicure packs all the appeal of chunky turquoise jewelry, with a slightly futuristic twist.

Best Minimalist Nail Designs

Our favorite minimal nail designs of 2025 prove that sometimes, less is more.

14. Single Dot Nails

A naked polish job and a short shape are instantly elevated with a simple black dot at the base of each nail.

15. Glazed Latte Nails

The neutral appeal of the latte hue becomes more fun (and glamorous) when finished in glaze.

16. Naked Nails

A no-manicure manicure will never go out of style.

17. Muted Lavender Nails

Lavender has featured heavily within the polish landscape over the past couple of years. This muted version reimagines the romantic shade as a neutral.

18. Clean Pink Nails

If you prefer your barely-there polish with a little bit of blush, this clean pink polish is the perfect choice.

Best Chrome Nail Designs

This year, chrome gets its own category; eye-catching metallic manis are definitely the moment.

19. Chrome Cat-Eye Nails

This manicure melds chrome with cat-eye for an eye-catching multi-dimensional effect.

20. Mirror Chrome Nails

Chrome meets aluminum in this silver foil in this sleek, textural, and futuristic manicure.

21. Lavender Chrome

Mixing genres is in for 2025. Chrome and pastels combine for a pretty, pop princess look.

22. Chocolate Chrome

Deep chocolate polish is made all the yummier with a reflective chrome finish.

Best Optical Nail Designs

Chrome and aura may be among the year’s most popular effects, but optics of all forms have their double-take-inducing place.

23. Taupe Glass Nails

Similar to cat-eye nails, this glass effect taupe mani relies on magnetic polish for extra, ethereal depth.

24. Shimmering Lavender

A little shimmer goes a long way. This refractive lavender feels ‘80s, Y2K, and today.

25. Carnelian Crystal

Channel the spiritual properties of your favorite crystal with a swirling dedicated manicure.

26. Purple Velour

This pearlescent purple looks just like touchable velour at first blush.

Best Almond Nail Designs

In terms of nail shapes, almond is a can’t-miss. The elongated and refined option leaves room for nail art and neutrals alike.

27. Veggie Bed Almond Nails

Summer’s edible abundance doubles as unique nail art. Celebrate how your garden grows with a veggie-inspired mani, which is more chic than cutesy on an almond-shaped nail.

28. Tortoiseshell Almond Nails

Tortoiseshell is a beloved print for accessories, so why not your timeless mani, too?

29. Red Reverse Almond Nails

Cherry red makes an even stronger statement when used to subvert a manicure standard.

30. Glazed Strawberry Almond Nails

Glazed nails are even sweeter when offered a subtle strawberry hue.

31. Watercolor Almond Nails

Given their elegant shape, almond nails provide the perfect foundation for whimsical designs like this melty watercolor palette.

Best Aura Nail Designs

Another of 2025’s most striking trends, aura nails are as unique as your own energetic signature.

32. Clashing Aura

This multi-colored aura manicure takes the already trippy application to mind-bendingly cool realms.

33. Mocha Aura Nails

Reaching for luxe neutrals like chocolate brown gives your aura manicure a more understated vibe.

34. Denim Aura Nails

The varied wash of your favorite pair of jeans serves as the inspo for this indigo aura look.

35. Aura Orbs

Opting for a glowy white at the center of an aura design results in the illusion of luminous, otherworldly orbs.

Best French Nail Designs

French manicures are forever, but contemporary interpretations ensure the time-honored look is both playful and polished.

36. Micro Blue French Tips

Baby blue takes on a new meaning when the shade is used to create a teeny-tiny French tip.

37. Berry Tips

Rich berry is always makes a sweet statement, but the deep shade creates a particularly sumptuous French.

38. Swirling Ocean Tips

Swirls of white and blues bring the beauty of the ocean to your fingertips.

39. Molten Gold French Tips

Slightly elevated molten gold tips transform your nails into jewelry.

40. Reverse Pastel French Tips

French manicures featuring all-over color are soft and sweet when executed in pastels.