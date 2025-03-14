Amelia Gray’s Chunky Glitter Manicure Is Going On The Spring Mood Board

There’s something about the first 60-degree day in March that signals it’s time to do away with cold-girl makeup and embrace the spring aesthetic — gleaming skin, soft pops of color, and shimmery finishes. Iris Law made a strong case for pastel-gray eye shadow while attending the Saint Laurent show in Paris, Cardi B debuted a mint-green flippy bob, and Sadie Sink continued the spring color palette with poppy-pink lipstick on the red carpet for O'Dessa. Amelia Gray, however, skipped the typical pastel colors for her spring manicure and opted for a fresh take: Y2K-inspired silver sparkles, which we’ll be filing away and bringing to our next nail appointment, stat.

Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Jenna Ortega’s Burgundy Lipstick Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Jenna Ortega just made the case for a trendy new color combo: deep red and chocolate brown. The Wednesday actress coordinated her wine-colored lipstick with the rich tone of her leather matching set. Also, she gets extra points for matching her lipstick to the undertones of her hair color.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Swirled Manicure Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images On the red carpet of her new film The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in black swirly nail art on nude nails — the fresh take on the negative space manicure that feels surprisingly perfect for spring.

Rihanna’s Braided Updo In her hometown of Barbados, Rihanna’s neon green bikini top wasn’t the only thing giving tropical vibes. The singer debuted three swirled buns and face-fraiming mini-braids — the perfect updo for a beach vacation.

Cardi B’s Mint Green Bob According to Cardi B, spring has already sprung. The rapper popped out on Instagram in a vibrant mint green bob. The flipped ends and headband feel very ‘60s retro, but the vivid shade gives it a modern edge.

Amelia Gray’s Glitter Nails Remember the chunky glitter nail polish you used to buy from Claire’s? Amelia Gray is reviving the year 2000 trend. The model donned an ultra-sparkly silver glitter manicure at the Miu Miu show in Paris, so expect to see this shade pop up as an alternative for neutrals this spring.

Iris Law’s Metallic Eyeshdaow Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent show, Iris Law got the same silver memo. The model posed for photos in soft gray eyeshadow that popped against her icy-blonde pixie cut.

SZA’s Fluffy Curls PGP / BACKGRID Leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Show, SZA traded her usual flowing waves for a halo of high-volume curls. The look is yet another celeb effort to put down the heat tools, so takes notes by setting your flat iron aside this season.