Beauty
A Moment for Iris Law’s Polka-Dot Manicure
We’ll be bringing this to our next nail appointment.
As February wraps up and spring starts feeling like more than a distant fever dream, the celebs have also been dialing it up on the glam front with futuristic updos and splashes of color.
Across the pond, Millie Bobby Brown went full Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century with silver eye shadow and embellished space buns, while Doechii wore a splash of red blush during her runway walk at the Dsquared2 show in Milan. Cynthia Erivo, nail queen, served up another blinged-out, talon-like manicure to bring to our manicurist, while Iris Law opted for a moodier take on the go-to polka dot design we usually start seeing pop up for spring.
Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Space Buns
While promoting her new film, The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown debuted space buns embellished by a mix of gold and silver cuffs — the perfect complement to her shimmery silver eye shadow.
Doechii’s Tomato Blush Draping
During her Dsquared runway walk, Doechii made us all realize we need a red blush, stat. The fiery shade adds warmth to a deeper complexion, while the placement raises the cheekbones for a lifted appearance.
Madison Beer’s Chocolate-Brown Lip
At the Vanity Fair pre-Oscars party, Madison Beer arrived with a softly sculpted brown lip; try Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Twist for the same effect.
Julia Fox’s ‘90s Updo
beauty chameleon Julia Fox traded her short pixie for a tousled blonde updo that’s very Pam Anderson-reminiscent. Pairing the look with icy-matte makeup, she’s serving Baywatch-star-meets-Bride-of-Frankenstein.
Victoria Monet’s Wet Waves
In Milan at the Diesel show, Victoria Monet mirrored her last album cover in long, waist-length waves, gelled down to create a wet look. A blow dryer, set of styling clips, and Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel are all you need to recreate.
Eva Gutowski’s Espresso Eye
Content creator Eva Gutowski posed for photos at the Diesel F/W 2025 presentation in a softer take on the typical black smoky eye, paired with super-straight strands Cher would approve of.