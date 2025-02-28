A Moment for Iris Law’s Polka-Dot Manicure

As February wraps up and spring starts feeling like more than a distant fever dream, the celebs have also been dialing it up on the glam front with futuristic updos and splashes of color.

Across the pond, Millie Bobby Brown went full Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century with silver eye shadow and embellished space buns, while Doechii wore a splash of red blush during her runway walk at the Dsquared2 show in Milan. Cynthia Erivo, nail queen, served up another blinged-out, talon-like manicure to bring to our manicurist, while Iris Law opted for a moodier take on the go-to polka dot design we usually start seeing pop up for spring.

Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Space Buns Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While promoting her new film, The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown debuted space buns embellished by a mix of gold and silver cuffs — the perfect complement to her shimmery silver eye shadow.

Doechii’s Tomato Blush Draping Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images During her Dsquared runway walk, Doechii made us all realize we need a red blush, stat. The fiery shade adds warmth to a deeper complexion, while the placement raises the cheekbones for a lifted appearance.

Iris Law’s Polka Dot Mani Iris Law put her own twist on spring’s go-to polka-dot nail design by opting for a slate-gray base and tiny black dots instead. It’s unexpected and perfect.

Madison Beer’s Chocolate-Brown Lip Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Vanity Fair pre-Oscars party, Madison Beer arrived with a softly sculpted brown lip; try Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Twist for the same effect.

Julia Fox’s ‘90s Updo Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images beauty chameleon Julia Fox traded her short pixie for a tousled blonde updo that’s very Pam Anderson-reminiscent. Pairing the look with icy-matte makeup, she’s serving Baywatch-star-meets-Bride-of-Frankenstein.

Victoria Monet’s Wet Waves Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com/Shutterstock In Milan at the Diesel show, Victoria Monet mirrored her last album cover in long, waist-length waves, gelled down to create a wet look. A blow dryer, set of styling clips, and Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel are all you need to recreate.