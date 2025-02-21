Is “Hot Toddy Girl” A Thing? Bella Hadid Is Making It One

We may be well past Valentine’s Day, but for celebrities, the romantic vibe isn’t over, with plenty of dancer-y updos, ethereal glowiness, and seductive makeup in the air.

Case in point: Alex Consani’s soft Marilyn Monroe-style clavicle cut and Bel Powley’s bow-bedecked chignon. Paloma Elsesser, meanwhile, brought a Vaseline-smeared-lens effect to her complexion, which is just as flattering IRL as it is onscreen. But other celebs took a sultrier approach to romance, like Bella Hadid in a cinnamon smokey eye that’s reminiscent of a certain warm alcoholic beverage. And everyone’s favorite bad gal Rihanna will always eat up a chili-pepper red lipstick.

Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Paloma Elsesser’s Cloud Skin Bad news for Gen Z: Paloma Elsesser proved that glass skin is being replaced by a diffused glow that’s more satiny than glazed. In an Instagram post, her celebrity MUA Harold James confirmed he used YSL Beauty, so we’re guessing he reached for the brand’s All Hours Foundation.

Bel Powley’s Embellished Knots Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Hair so good it made an Alexa Chung grid post. The upsweep’s knotted shape and scattered bows make the style feel less juvenile than the ribboned buns of our youth.

The aforementioned Chung grid post.

Bella Hadid’s Brown Smoky Eye affinitypicture / BACKGRID In LA, Bella Hadid made the color-theory case for matching your hair to your eyeshadow by complementing her auburn highlights with orange-brown eyes, edged up with a slightly smudged waterline.

Alex Consani’s Bombshell Bob BFA.com / BACKGRID Alex Consani mothered to the max with her signature blonde hair in a side-parted, collarbone-length bob. With Rachel-like layers, the look oozes a ‘90s sensibility we’ve been seeing a lot.

Rihanna’s Cherry Lipstick MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Rivaling Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2023 courtroom style, Rihanna’s striking red lipstick coordinated perfectly with the boss vibes of her deconstructed power suit. One can assume she’s wearing the Fenty Beauty Stunna Paint in Uncensored.

Alisha Boe’s Baby-Hair Swirls Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Harris Reed show, Buccaneers actor Alisha Boe’s shaped edges and slicked-back bob made her the vision of a 1920s jazz-club singer. Leaving the lengths down makes the look feel more modern.