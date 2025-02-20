Bella Hadid Gets Back On The (Modeling) Horse For Frankies Bikinis

For the first time in a long time, there’s a lull in the Fashion Month calendar, with a week-long break in between New York and London Fashion Weeks allowing us time to get in a shopping mood. There’s plenty of new campaigns to peek at, a few bikini collaborations to bookmark for your wintry getaway, and one particularly well-executed rainwear collection from Alexa Chung. While we wait for London’s best and brightest to show off their new clothes for Fall/Winter 2025, catch up on the fashion news you need to know.

PINK By Frankies Bikinis Is Making Us Crave Warm Weather

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret PINK

The first of two Frankies Bikinis announcements comes in the form of a PINK collab, which is available now and features a perennially tan Iris Law showing off the cherry-print ‘kini and cozy loungewear.

Alexa Chung Is Already Prepared For Glastonbury 2025

Tim Walker

Her second collection for Barbour is a masterclass in dressing fashionably for inclement weather, with a bright-red Mac coat, a stylish zip-up bomber, and actually cool rain shoes.

Michael Kors Took A Trip To Ibiza

Mert Alas Mert Alas Mert Alas Mert Alas 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

And brought along two of the hottest people we know, Suki Waterhouse and Logan Lerman, to show off the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Bella Hadid Lends Her Country Twang To Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The collection of baby-soft white separates, denim corsets, and of course, bikinis, will be available on Mar. 4, with two more drops planned for the summer. Stagecoach isn’t ready for this.

Coach Turns New York Into Its Playground

Elle Fanning Elaine Constantine Youngji Elaine Constantine 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Elle Fanning and South Korean superstar Youngji take to the streets with our favorite bags from the brand: The Brooklyn tote and the Ashton baguette.

Lori Harvey Is The Boss

Courtesy of Elisa Johnson

The multihyphenate is the star of Elisa Johnson’s lates visuals, and channels a Kris Jenner level of boss b*tch to show off the latest eyewear silhouette, The Toby.