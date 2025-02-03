Somebody get Harris Dickinson on the line: Sky Ferreira’s not quite done channeling her inner Babygirl yet. Our favorite songstress of the 2010s is the latest face of I.AM.GIA, posing in a BDSM-lite campaign for their Valentine’s Day collection. All that’s missing is a leash.

The singer-songwriter is notoriously camera shy, but made an exception for the hot-girl fashion brand known for their itty-bitty skirts and skimpy tops, the better for rage-dancing to “Everything Is Embarrassing” or “You’re Not The One.” The photos, shot by Kim Kardashian and Eartheater’s fave photographer Indiana Piorek, see Ferreira in a series of vignettes where her signature smoky eye and red lip play a supporting character to her dominatrix role. Her anonymous play toy is bound and blindfolded, and he’s ready to, as she says in “Leash,” “always crawl and kiss the ground / surrender to the master.”

Indiana Piorek Indiana Piorek Indiana Piorek Indiana Piorek 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The collection itself doesn’t require a degree in domination, but can make a convincing case for a slightly more exciting V-Day date if worn correctly. The second drop on Feb. 3 features baby ringer tees, corseted button-downs, and a velour miniskort worthy of Paris Hilton. While we’ll be giving some recommendations on what to wear to enchant your casual fling or long-time beau on Feb. 14, take a few cues from Sky by lining your lips within an inch of their lives, clashing patterns like lace and florals, and embracing polka dots as a neutral (à la Clairo). This taste of Sky’s sexy side makes us excited for what’s to come sonically, as she attempts to both reclaim old songs from her tenuous record-label deal and strike out on a new path. Whichever way she goes, we’ll follow.

The I.AM.GIA “Fatal Attraction” collection is now available on iamgia.com.