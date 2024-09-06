The Very Best Paris Hilton Party Looks Of All Time

Very few party girls can claim they’ve had a career like Paris Hilton — or been invited to more activations, including those thrown by this very publication. The perfume magnate, reality-TV star, and DJ has been a fixture at club openings, collection launches, and film festivals for more than 20 years, and over those two decades, she’s provided ample going-out style inspiration. (Key characteristics: sparkly, shiny, and skin-revealing; halter tops; low-slung jeans; and skimpy ankle-strap heels.)

In honor of her live performance at our NYLON Nights party during New York Fashion Week, we sifted through thousands of images from Hilton’s career to pull out her best clubbing ’fits. We’ve got everything essentially Paris, from the “stop being desperate” tank top that launched a million memes to the oft-replicated (but never duplicated) chainmail dress she wore to her 21st birthday party. Scroll through to see her best party looks ever.

Michael Smith/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the 2001 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Arnaldo Magnani/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At Mr. Chow's in New York City in February 2001.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images At the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2001.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images With Nicole Richie at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2001.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Sean John Fall 2002 fashion show in New York City.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At her 21st birthday party at the Stork Rooms in Swallow Street on May 3, 2002, in London.

David Klein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At The Roxy Theater on June 7, 2002, for The Pussycat Dolls dance show in West Hollywood.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With sister Nicky at the 2003 Teen People and Universal Records Party at the Ivar Night Club on Jan. 13, 2003, in Hollywood.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With sister Nicky at the Christian Dior Couture “An Evening of Nouveau Glamour” party on Feb. 6, 2003 in New York City.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2004 InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party in Beverly Hills.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2004 Teen Choice Awards.

Gene Blevins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the launch party of her new Paris Hilton Fragrance in 2004 in West Hollywood.

Christina Elliott/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the launch of Chick by Nicky Hilton in 2005 in Las Vegas.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2005 one-year anniversary of Body English party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images With Richie at the PlayStation 3 Launch in 2006.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images At the launch of “The Bandit” hair-extension headband with Sally Beauty Supply in 2008 in Malibu.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With Lady Gaga at the Nokia 5800 launch party at Punk on Jan. 27, 2009, in London.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images At the deGrisogono party at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2013, in Antibes, France.

JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/AFP/Getty Images At the Chopard “Wild” party during the 69th Cannes Film Festival, on May 16, 2016.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the the Boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection launch party at Delilah on June 20, 2018, in West Hollywood.

Dana Pleasant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Boohoo x All That Glitters launch party on Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY, December 31, 2022. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images At Miley Cyrus’ 2022 New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images At the Paris Hilton album preview & A+O annual Pride at Terminal 5 on June 13, 2024, in New York.