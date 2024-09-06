The Very Best Paris Hilton Party Looks Of All Time

Fashion
Or a visual guide to wearing millions of rhinestones.
Very few party girls can claim they’ve had a career like Paris Hilton — or been invited to more activations, including those thrown by this very publication. The perfume magnate, reality-TV star, and DJ has been a fixture at club openings, collection launches, and film festivals for more than 20 years, and over those two decades, she’s provided ample going-out style inspiration. (Key characteristics: sparkly, shiny, and skin-revealing; halter tops; low-slung jeans; and skimpy ankle-strap heels.)
In honor of her live performance at our NYLON Nights party during New York Fashion Week, we sifted through thousands of images from Hilton’s career to pull out her best clubbing ’fits. We’ve got everything essentially Paris, from the “stop being desperate” tank top that launched a million memes to the oft-replicated (but never duplicated) chainmail dress she wore to her 21st birthday party. Scroll through to see her best party looks ever.
At the 2001 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
At Mr. Chow's in New York City in February 2001.
At the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2001.
With Nicole Richie at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2001.
At the Sean John Fall 2002 fashion show in New York City.
At her 21st birthday party at the Stork Rooms in Swallow Street on May 3, 2002, in London.
At The Roxy Theater on June 7, 2002, for The Pussycat Dolls dance show in West Hollywood.
With sister Nicky at the 2003 Teen People and Universal Records Party at the Ivar Night Club on Jan. 13, 2003, in Hollywood.
At the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.
With sister Nicky at the Christian Dior Couture “An Evening of Nouveau Glamour” party on Feb. 6, 2003 in New York City.
At the 2004 InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party in Beverly Hills.
At the 2004 Teen Choice Awards.
At the launch party of her new Paris Hilton Fragrance in 2004 in West Hollywood.
At the launch of Chick by Nicky Hilton in 2005 in Las Vegas.
At the 2005 one-year anniversary of Body English party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
With Richie at the PlayStation 3 Launch in 2006.
At the launch of “The Bandit” hair-extension headband with Sally Beauty Supply in 2008 in Malibu.
With Lady Gaga at the Nokia 5800 launch party at Punk on Jan. 27, 2009, in London.
At the deGrisogono party at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2013, in Antibes, France.
At the Chopard “Wild” party during the 69th Cannes Film Festival, on May 16, 2016.
At the the Boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection launch party at Delilah on June 20, 2018, in West Hollywood.
At the Boohoo x All That Glitters launch party on Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.
At Miley Cyrus’ 2022 New Year’s Eve party in Miami.
At the Paris Hilton album preview & A+O annual Pride at Terminal 5 on June 13, 2024, in New York.