Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Could Be Returning To Reality TV — But Not For A Simple Life Reboot

Reality TV pioneers Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie might be returning to their roots with a brand-new show.

According to TMZ, the duo are in the early stages of development and have already sold the concept to a streamer. Hilton and Richie are both set to star in the new project — which allegedly garnered plenty of interest from production companies and distributors hoping to recreate the magic that made The Simple Life a wild success. While the premise has yet to be revealed, James Corden's production company, Fulwell 73, has allegedly won the rights to shoot it.

Both Hilton and Richie seemingly confirmed that something was coming as they shared a nostalgic collage of their decades-long friendship: “From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” read the caption.