You could never accuse Suki Waterhouse of putting on a boring show. In the past few weeks, she’s entertained fans with special appearances by Camila Morrone, Del Water Gap, Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, and Amanda LePore — and that was just in New York.

Waterhouse has become one of music’s greatest showmen over the past few years, and for her The Sparklemuffin Tour, in support of her latest album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, she’s making her stage more shimmery than ever. “We went full sparkle in Brooklyn,” Waterhouse tells NYLON. “I had this incredible robe from Club Exx and, of course, the massive disco ball that is with us every show. I had so much fun designing the stage, I really wanted to transport everyone to the Sparklemuffin forest and escape into that each night.”

On Dec. 21st, Waterhouse will wrap up the tour and a whirlwind of a year, which saw her welcome her first child, play Coachella weeks later, open for Taylor Swift, and release and tour a brand new album. But first, she’s giving NYLON a backstage look at her recent two-night stint in Brooklyn.

“Sound check at the Paramount, the most gorgeous venue! There’s a song in the set that I play guitar for, ‘Think Twice,’ and I like to run through that before each show.”

“Rehearsal with Pete and Raj before the first show, we were practicing ‘Yeah, Oh Yeah’ which I got to sing with Stephin Merritt the next night”

“I am obsessed with my wardrobe for this tour, and particularly these two nights in Brooklyn. You can see Cami’s coat here that she wore for ‘Johanna!’”

“I invited my best friend and ultimate girl crush Camila Morrone to come out on stage with me during ‘Johanna’ on the first night. She is the perfect Johanna girl!!”

Archival August Getty robe,Kelsey Randal top, Victoria’s Secret bralette, Aknvas trousers, Balenciaga booties, Grown Brilliance & Bea Bongiasca rings, Nickho Rey necklace & ring, and Swarovski sunnies.

“Every night before the show, Muriel and I take some photos backstage. My night two look was dark and glittery, and I had three different robes to wear at different points of the night (there are never enough robes!).”

Vintage coat, Sau Lee bralette, Frolov shorts, Nomasei boots, Bea Bongiasca rings, Nickho Rey necklace and Karen Wazen sunnies.

“The crowds in Brooklyn were amazing both nights. You could feel the energy in the air!”

“I had the most special opportunity to bring Amanda Lepore, my original ‘Johanna’ from the music video, onstage for the second night. She is a living legend and I am so honoured that she took the time to surprise us all on stage! The ‘Johanna’ who started it all!”

“Night two was so incredible, we had Stephin Merritt, Del Water Gap, and Amanda Lepore all on stage at different times. I feel so lucky that they all took the time to surprise everyone.”

Band: Michael Blasky, Michael Sanford, Raj Jain, Pete Jonas, Emilia Paige, Jordyn Kane, Jessica Meilman, and JJ Kirkpatrick

“My lovely Sparklemuffin band… always looking so fabulous. We added a few more members for the New York shows to make these extra special. We had a trumpet player, a saxophone player, and two background vocalists!”