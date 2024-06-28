All The Best Looks At Glastonbury Festival 2024

All the biggest names in British music and culture have gathered at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for a raucous weekend of music, art, and camping at Glastonbury Festival (aka Glasto). This year’s lineup promises late-night dance parties and all-day festivities, with headliners like Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain taking to the main Pyramid stage and It Girls like Charli xcx, Olivia Dean, Camila Cabello, and Peggy Gou all slated to perform.

While we could go on about the music forever, we’re here to obsess over the equally exciting fashion. The image of Kate Moss running around in the mud in her rain boots at 2005 Glasto is permanently etched in our memories, and each year we tune in to see the likes of Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, and more of the British fashion set give us their takes on festival style. What to expect: lots of rain boots (lest you get caught in a last-minute English rainstorm), layers for cold nights, and relaxed silhouettes fit for both camping and raving. Keep checking back as we round up the best looks of the festival, both on and off the stage.

Alexa Chung Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Chung is a master in combining masculine and feminine pieces. Case in point: her buttery Dôen dress and matronly yellow cardigan are in perfect harmony with her Barbour coat and sturdy black ridding boots.

Olivia Dean Ben Birchall - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Dean is one of the most exciting new names in British music, and her custom punk-chic Chopova Lowena look was a killer way to take the Pyramid stage for the first time.