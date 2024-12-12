Kris Jenner Smokes A Capri For KHY’s Entire Studios Collab

The wheels on the fashion bus go ‘round and ‘round, and won’t stop for anything. The great creative-director shakeup of 2024 just dropped, but elsewhere in the fashion-verse there’s plenty of new collections to drool over before we get Matthieu Blazy’s take on Chanel. A few key tidbits: Jacques Marie Mage drops a film-inspired line of sunnies, Eckhaus Latta enters the handbag chat, and Saint Laurent settles down in the Meatpacking District. Keep reading for your weekly dose of shopping.

Saint Laurent Flexes Design Prowess In New York

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

With their new Meatpacking District store that’s full of marble, Richard Meier furniture, and despite what the pictures show, lots of their excellent ready-to-wear offerings including the brand’s sheer AF Winter 24 collection.

The North Face X Skims Instantly Sells Out

Vanessa Beecroft

I guess wearing a skin-tone snood on the mountains is every man and woman’s Christmas wish.

Eckhaus Latta’s First Bag Is A Snap

Michael Hauptman

Quite literally — it’s called The Snap. The studded crescent-shaped bag is set to be on every Dimes Square baddie’s shoulder by this time next month.

Kris Jenner Models KHY’s Already-Selling-Out Entire Studios Collaboration

Courtesy of KHY

The richest family in Calabasas’ matriarch loves modeling for her children’s clothing lines. She’s previously posed for Khloé’s Good American, and now, Kylie’s KHY is her latest venture. The outerwear-heavy collection matches Kris’ boss-bitch energy, and there’s some surprisingly great holiday dresses peppered in as well.

Jacques Marie Mage Made The Largest Possible Shield Sunglasses

Courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage

In a cheeky homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. This aligns with the rise in oversized sunnies, which will be in for 2025.

Haider Ackermann’s Snow Goose Collection Is Rather Excellent

Willy Vanderperre

And the second drop is out now, which includes a chocolate-brown parka, a great white graphic long-sleeve, and neon sweats. Aspen isn’t ready for this.