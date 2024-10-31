It’s officially Halloween, although with celebrities dressing up many days before, it’s felt like the liminal space between October and November has been looming forever. While we wait for the other shoe to drop and for Mariah Carey to emerge from her slumber to woo us with Christmas tunes, there’s still lots of fall fashion and collections ranging from eye masks to homeware to love, covet, and ultimately swipe your card on. From a vintage-inspired jewelry collab to an archival drop on Depop, keep scrolling to see the fashion new you missed in between Kylie Jenner’s Halloween photo dumps.

Rouje’s Vintage-Inspired Missoma Linkup

Courtesy of Rouje

Rouje founder Jeanne Damas has a sixth sense for what women want to wear. She designs for women with the women of her past and present in mind, and this collab with It-Girl jeweler Missoma combines the best of today’s chunky jewelry trends with Parisian icon Loulou de la Falaise’s maximalist ethos.

Eckhaus Latta’s Depop Drop

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

We love Eckhaus Latta, and we love shopping secondhand even more. That’s why their drop of archival duds on Depop has us oh-so excited. There’s lots to sift through, including this raw-hem top from Fall 2023 modeled by Alex Consani, some cow-print denim, and a gray slip dress with beading along the back that needs a forever home in your closet.

Camille Charrière & NA-KD Pay Homage To Nora Ephron

Morgane Lay

Camille Charrière is not just a “content creator,” but an accomplished journalist, trend forecaster (and setter), and now, a designer. Her collaboration with Scandi-cool retailer NA-KD is a greatest hits of ‘90s style, with winks to the greats of that era including Anna Wintour, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Meg Ryan in Nora Ephron films like You’ve Got Mail. The collection is full of covetable outerwear, including lots of faux-fur options, plus sheer dresses, leopard slips, and neutral knits to embody Kendall Jenner’s vintage aesthetic.

Dieux & Willie Norris’ Eye Masks For Good

Hunter Abrams

Willie Norris is a master of subversion and making explicit that which may otherwise be implied. Her latest linkup (others include Away and Helmut Lang) brings her signature phrase, “PROMOTE HOMOSEXUALITY,” to cult-skincare brand Dieux’s permanent eye masks so your next skin-prep selfie sends a more literal message. The best part? 100% of proceeds go to G.L.I.T.S., a premiere organization committed to fostering lives of LBGTQIA+ people, especially the Black trans community. (Julio Torres’ Halloween party will also donate proceeds to G.L.I.T.S..)

Zara & Nanushka Spice Up Your Tablescape

Courtesy of Zara Courtesy of Zara 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This one is for the boys — and for the girls picking out their boyfriend’s Christmas gift ahead of time. Zara’s latest collab in a line of desirable collections (like with Stefano Pilati and Harry Lambert) is with Nanushka, vegan leather experts and experts in cozy-cool clothes. The collab has menswear, home, and lifestyle, including a zig-zag side table and painted plates in shades of lime green and pink. Don’t sleep on the clothes if you’re not a guy — the fuzzy jackets are as unisex as can be and come in the same green/pink combo as the homeware.