The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2024

The celeb Instagram photoshoots for Halloween kicked off well before the actual day of trick-or-treating arrived. Since the holiday is on a Thursday this year, stars started transformations up to six days beforehand in custom looks (like they need any excuse to get dressed up). While we prepare our costumes for Julio Torres’ Cursed Amulet party, we’re taking a look through our feeds and rounding up the best celebrity looks that have dropped thus far.

The usual Halloween queens are here: Kylie Jenner, who has been known to wear up to three or four different costumes in a single Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion, whose love for anime shines through her dress-up options every year, and Paris Hilton, who loves a good wig. We’re still waiting with anticipation for Heidi Klum, the reigning supreme of Halloween, to drop her ‘fits, but until then, enjoy this mix of sexy, campy, and (sometimes) scary looks.

Tyla as Halle Berry in The Flintstones She’s got a bone to pick, and she won’t be afraid to do something about it. Tyla’s Halle Berry sendup was so well-executed, she got a comment from Halle herself on her Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion as Starfire Miss Tina Snow dressed up as Starfire, the DC Comics character with blazing red hair that Megan gave her own spin on with chrome and jeweled nails.

Kylie Jenner as Barbarella Celebs love a good Barbarella moment, and Kylie goes blonde for a day to get in on the fun.

Nicola Peltz Beckham as a Playboy Bunny Mrs. Peltz Beckham also wanted to prove blondes have more fun. We’re already waiting for her to drop what blush she used for this look.

Janelle Monáe as E.T. Yes, Monáe is in there somewhere, under the incredible prosthetics.

Christina Aguilera as Dram Stoker’s Dracula Glam, outfit, and mood are firing on all cylinders for Xtina in this Dracula send-up.

Coco Jones as Donna Summer Coco Jones loves to love us, baby, and honors the legendary Donna Summer with a costume and shoot fit for a true diva.

Saweetie as The Joker Saweetie should consider an acting career, considering the video she posted recreating The Dark Knight Rises sent chills down my spine.

Coi Leray as Catwoman Another Halle Berry homage, this time by rapper Coi Leray as a sexy night-time prowler.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland & The Mad Hatter Gomez and her man, Benny Blanco, dressed up for a little Nobu on Oct. 26 in a trend-setting homage to Alice in Wonderland.

Alix Earle as The Cheshire Cat Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock Seems like there was something in the air (or cake) in Los Angeles, as Alix Earle threw an Alice in Wonderland-themed party where she committed to being the sexiest Cheshire Cat to ever walk Sunset Boulevard.

Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction Hilton knows how to get people’s attention, and this sizzling recreation of the Pulp Fiction poster is no different.

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry in Die Another Day Three’s a trend, and Bailey confirms it’s Halle Berry’s Halloween with this homage to one of her signature characters, Jinx.

Chlöe as Jessica Rabbit A classic in the hot-girl Halloween world, Jessica Rabbit send-ups never disappoint.