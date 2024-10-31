The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2024

Fashion
Including Tyla’s homage to Halle Berry.
The celeb Instagram photoshoots for Halloween kicked off well before the actual day of trick-or-treating arrived. Since the holiday is on a Thursday this year, stars started transformations up to six days beforehand in custom looks (like they need any excuse to get dressed up). While we prepare our costumes for Julio Torres’ Cursed Amulet party, we’re taking a look through our feeds and rounding up the best celebrity looks that have dropped thus far.
The usual Halloween queens are here: Kylie Jenner, who has been known to wear up to three or four different costumes in a single Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion, whose love for anime shines through her dress-up options every year, and Paris Hilton, who loves a good wig. We’re still waiting with anticipation for Heidi Klum, the reigning supreme of Halloween, to drop her ‘fits, but until then, enjoy this mix of sexy, campy, and (sometimes) scary looks.
She’s got a bone to pick, and she won’t be afraid to do something about it. Tyla’s Halle Berry sendup was so well-executed, she got a comment from Halle herself on her Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion as Starfire
Miss Tina Snow dressed up as Starfire, the DC Comics character with blazing red hair that Megan gave her own spin on with chrome and jeweled nails.
Alix Earle as The Cheshire Cat
Seems like there was something in the air (or cake) in Los Angeles, as Alix Earle threw an Alice in Wonderland-themed party where she committed to being the sexiest Cheshire Cat to ever walk Sunset Boulevard.
Hilton knows how to get people’s attention, and this sizzling recreation of the Pulp Fiction poster is no different.