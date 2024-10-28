Selena Gomez & Alix Earle Define The Surprise Halloween Costume Trend of 2024

Each year, we wait with bated breath to see what celebrities pull out of their bag of tricks for Halloween, from casual bunny-ear wearers to the Heidi Klums of the world. Will they lean into contemporary trends and dress up like, say, the Menendez brothers, Charli xcx, or Chappell Roan, or go classic and channel a scary witch or vampire? Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, so people took the chance to get spooky the weekend before, and a trend is already emerging for celebrity ‘fits: Alice in Wonderland, with co-signs from Alix Earle, Selena Gomez, and Ava Max.

Gomez took to Instagram to share her very well-executed turn as Alice with her 424 million followers, posing alongside her boo, Benny Blanco, who took on the role of the Mad Hatter, face makeup and all. Her Alice-blue dress is from Rodarte, and she paired it with a Jennifer Behr bow headband and Sézane mary-janes. This isn’t the first time she’s worn blonde hair: She rocked it in Spring Breakers, and is also blonde in her newest role in Emilia Pérez.

Meanwhile, Earle is no stranger to hosting a great party, with her stints at New York Fashion Week and now “Mad Forest,” her Alice-In-Wonderland-themed bash on Oct. 25. She showed up as the sexiest Cheshire Cat that West Hollywood has ever seen, prosthetic snout and all. The party was decked out in giant mushrooms, a garden hedge with a keyhole cut-out, and of course lots of celeb friends like Ava Max, who was dressed as Alice, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Alix’s sister Ashtin.

Ava Max, Carter Gregory, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Alix Earle

So yes, while I saw lots of odes to Jacob Elordi in Saltburn and Sabrina Carpenter lookalikes this weekend in Brooklyn, maybe the year’s costume trend is not being too current and meme-worthy, and instead going with a classic character like Alice. Besides, everyone knows that Alice had the best time drinking and eating the night away after falling down the rabbit hole.