Sarah Michelle Gellar Thinks Zendaya Should Star In ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Zendaya, the vampire slayer.
Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer know the deal: In every generation there is a Chosen One. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. She is the Slayer. And now Sarah Michelle Gellar, the original Buffy Summers, knows who she wants to pass the stake, er, torch to should the series ever get a reboot.
Gellar took on the titular role from 1997 to 2003, which saw her falling in love with two vampires, slaying hundreds of others, protecting the residents of Sunnydale from the Hellmouth, and saving the world on more than one occasion.