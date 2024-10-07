Time to call your wig guy — you’ve officially got Halloween plans.

On October 31, Julio Torres is hosting what is sure to be New York’s hottest costume party: Julio Torres presents: The Cursed Amulet. Produced by Disco Nap, the live events production company founded by Lauren Mandel, Torres is tapping a coven of New York ‘It girls’ to throw a rager-come-costume party, where the winner takes all: aka the night’s grand prize: the cursed amulet.

Hosted at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere, Torres invites guests to show up in costumes “that are too bulky, too kinky, or too ‘if I sit down it falls apart because it’s mostly trash glued into my body’ for other gatherings.” Co-hosts for the evening include Bowen Yang, Natasha Lyonne, Ziwe, John Cameron Mitchell, Fran Tirado, Ceyenne Doroshow, and more. Additionally, NYLON will be taking part as the exclusive media partner of the event, giving you an inside looks into the festivities all night long.

In addition to the costume contest, expect spooky-hot performances, prizes, curses, and sounds to keep you dancing into dawn — “or like midnight if you’re that girl, no judgment,” Torres says. Early access tickets are on sale now here, with general admission and premium tickets dropping October 8th at 10am EST. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support G.L.I.T.S, a Black trans-led organization founded by Doroshow, fighting systemic discrimination and uplifting marginalized communities in New York City and beyond.

We’ll see you all on the dance-floor — save us a Monster Mash.