Kylie Jenner’s Best Halloween Outfits, From Xtina To Elvira

There’s Halloween costumes, and there’s celebrity Halloween costumes. While us mere mortals are buying out Party City and Amazon for our witch hats and zombie masks, the A-listers of the world are calling in couture pieces and commissioning designers to make bespoke looks for one night only. Nobody knows this — or possibly does it better — like Kylie Jenner, billionaire multi-hyphenate entrepreneur with a sweet spot for dressing up.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kylie’s game, her era-defining 2016 version of Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” music video is still referenced today, and was so instantly well-received that Aguilera reached out to Jenner and asked her to dress up as Xtina for her birthday party. This set off a yearly tradition of Jenner’s extravagant costumes each Halloween, and she has blessed the Internet with photoshoots surrounding her one or two ‘fits, including custom Jean Paul Gaultier one year, and a Mugler look the next. From her sibling duo costumes with sister Kendall to her bombshell homages, keep scrolling to see her best transformations from over the years in anticipation of Halloween 2024.

2016: Christina Aguilera Backgrid The one that started everything. There was a time before she dressed up as Xtina and a time after. Many girls tried to replicate this, but King Kylie is still supreme.

2018: Butterfly, Victoria’s Secret Angel These two back-to-back costumes both paid homage to the legendary VS Angels, and she even matched with Stormi for the butterfly.

2018: Barbie Predating the Barbie craze of 2023, Jenner looked ready to step into Greta Gerwig’s world five years before it was time. Her mind!

2019: Madonna, Fairy A two-fer year, this time playing dress up with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. They first recreated the classic 2003 VMAs kissing moment between Britney and Madonna, then dressed up as woodland fairies, elfin ears and all.

2020: Power Ranger Another group costume that Jenner slayed, with hip-length red hair and a bodycon suit that instantly grabbed headlines.

2020: Herself Kylie showed off her silly, goofy side by recreating her and Kendall’s dress-up moment from many moons ago.

2020: Mugler Snake This one showed off her range. Right after dressing up like her younger self, she reminded us of her venonmous, sexy side with this custom Mugler look.

2022: Elvira A vision in all-black, her Elvira was commendable for the perfect recreation of the dark empress’ signature bouffant.

2022: Bride of Frankenstein My personal favorite, and one that also flexed her high-fashion expertise with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown.