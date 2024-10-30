Kylie Jenner’s Best Halloween Outfits, From Xtina To Elvira

Fashion
Who else can get custom Jean Paul Gaultier for their costumes?
There’s Halloween costumes, and there’s celebrity Halloween costumes. While us mere mortals are buying out Party City and Amazon for our witch hats and zombie masks, the A-listers of the world are calling in couture pieces and commissioning designers to make bespoke looks for one night only. Nobody knows this — or possibly does it better — like Kylie Jenner, billionaire multi-hyphenate entrepreneur with a sweet spot for dressing up.
If you’re unfamiliar with Kylie’s game, her era-defining 2016 version of Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” music video is still referenced today, and was so instantly well-received that Aguilera reached out to Jenner and asked her to dress up as Xtina for her birthday party. This set off a yearly tradition of Jenner’s extravagant costumes each Halloween, and she has blessed the Internet with photoshoots surrounding her one or two ‘fits, including custom Jean Paul Gaultier one year, and a Mugler look the next. From her sibling duo costumes with sister Kendall to her bombshell homages, keep scrolling to see her best transformations from over the years in anticipation of Halloween 2024.
2016: Christina Aguilera
The one that started everything. There was a time before she dressed up as Xtina and a time after. Many girls tried to replicate this, but King Kylie is still supreme.
These two back-to-back costumes both paid homage to the legendary VS Angels, and she even matched with Stormi for the butterfly.
A two-fer year, this time playing dress up with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. They first recreated the classic 2003 VMAs kissing moment between Britney and Madonna, then dressed up as woodland fairies, elfin ears and all.