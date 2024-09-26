KHY’s Sexy Party-Dress Collaboration & More Fashion News You Missed

Oh, fashion, you never cease to amaze us with your never-ending supply of collaborations, news, and collections. You’d think that during Fashion Month we’d get a bit of a break to let all the newness on the runways satiate us, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. From Kylie Jenner’s collab with Parisian hot-girl brand Atlein to Gucci’s Blondie campaign starring Blondie, there’s a lot to soak up this week. Keep scrolling to see what news you missed in between all the celeb sightings at the shows.

Gucci’s Double Blondie Campaign

Nan Goldin

Who better to front Gucci’s new campaign for their Blondie bag than lead singer of Blondie, Debbie Harry? Harry was spotted at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show holding the bag that’s named after the band that changed music in the ‘70s forever, and the silhouette of the bag is naturally inspired by Guccio Gucci’s rollicking days in ‘70s London. Nan Goldin lensed the campaign, shot in the back of a classic London black cab.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s Designer T-Shirts

Courtesy of Planned Parenthood

With the presidential election weeks away, Planned Parenthood Action Fund called on nine fashion designers to create tees in support of reproductive rights and legal abortion access, with each designer honoring the voices of marginalized communities. Fe Noel’s celebrates Black women, Willie Norris’ honors the voices of queer and trans people, and Kim Shui’s uplifts Asian American voters. Make your stance on reproductive rights and freedom in style this fall.

Telfar’s First Leather Bags

Courtesy of Telfar

When Telfar first introduced their “Birkin of Bushwick” tote bag, they prided themselves on making it affordable for all, which meant using a leather alternative. Now, after years of development, the brand is launching their first-ever leather version of “The Carry,” exclusively in person at Selfridges in London, because, as the press release put it better than I ever could: “Every aspect of this bag was designed for physical experience: you have to touch it and feel it and carry it to carry The Carry. That's why we are opening a store.”

KHY’s Sexy Parisian Collaboration

Greg Swales

KHY is turning into a hotbed for Kylie Jenner’s favorite fashion designers to collab with the It girl herself. The latest name enlisted is Atlein, a Paris-based label founded by Antonin Tron who’s known for his ruched, slinky dresses in dark colors that ooze sex appeal. The resulting collection has lots and lots of that ruching across dresses, tanks, skirts, and even pants that bring the Atlein vision to the masses with nothing clocking in over $200.

Zara & Stefano Pilati’s Grown-Up Collection

Steven Meisel

Legendary fashion designer Stefano Pilati is keeping his hat in the collaboration ring with a new line for Zara that delivers on his mature vision for women with polka-dot halter tops and button downs, taffeta skirts with huge bows, and expertly cut wool mini-skirts and trousers that are sleek and ready to be worn out all day and night. Mark your calendars for Oct. 3 when the collection goes live online.