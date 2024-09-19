Kacey Musgraves & Reformation Celebrate Horse Girls & More Fashion News You Missed

The official first day of fall is on Sept. 22, but fashion has been acting like it’s autumn since Labor Day. Can you blame us? It’s so much more fun to get dressed when temperatures aren’t blaringly hot, allowing room for silk, velvet, layering, and finally wearing jeans. Brands are replying in kind to the milder climate with coffee-and-horse inspired collections. Keep scrolling to see the shopping news you might’ve missed because of Fashion Month.

Kacey Musgraves’ Country-Girl Reformation Capsule

Courtesy of Reformation

Farm girls, are you feeling seen yet? Between Paige Lorenze’s Dairy Boy and this new collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Reformation, we’re embracing the soft life this fall. Musgraves dreamed up this Cotswolds-meets-Nashville capsule of silk dresses, wool separates, and wide-leg denim for cooler nights away from the city, ideally spent around horses and nature. Best of all, Musgraves made sure the collection was made with responsible and premium materials; not only do the clothes feel good, they’re made well.

Away’s Feeling That Me Espresso

Courtesy of Away

Away felt that slight chill in the air during the first weeks of September and decided the world is ready for a coffee-inspired line of suitcases. The rich cream and deep brown are the new neutrals for the fall season, so make like a good Sabrina Carpenter stan and embrace that me espresso.

Zara & Harry Lambert’s Big-Top Outing

Courtesy of Zara

If Zara was to trust anyone to make a collection based off a circus, it has to be Harry Lambert — after all, the superstar stylist did send Harry Styles to the Grammys wearing a Swarovski-encrusted clown suit. Lambert’s second collection for Zara takes clownery and makes it casual, with wardrobe staples rendered in big-top colors and patterns, with some really good wide-leg pants thrown in to counter the technicolor tops.

Birkenstock & Lingua Franca’s Fancy Footwork

Courtesy of Birkenstock

For the second time, Birkenstock and cursive-on-clothes proprietors Lingua Franca are teaming up for a sandal that says “give a damn,” in case you’re looking down and need a little pick-me-up. The campaign was inspired by the chill vibes of Montauk surfers and 10% of the proceeds from each pair will go to the Surfrider Foundation, making sure we still have beaches to hang ten on in the future.