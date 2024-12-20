One Great Look: Alexa Chung In Valentino

The year is winding down, and we’re (hopefully) helping you to pick out some inexpensive gifts and get ready to settle into a low-key last few weeks before 2025 comes around. Celebrities, for their part, are hunkering down as well, heading out to Aspen to watch snow polo (yes, it’s a real thing) or fleeing to beaches and turning their phones on Do Not Disturb. Before paparazzi sightings dwindle down, though, Alexa Chung gave us some fashion food to nibble on with a flawlessly executed street-style moment wearing Alessandro Michele’s Valentino.

The Madewell collaborator, ultimate mood-boarder, and one of NYLON’s favorite dressers stepped out in London wearing a shearling coat, suede Nellcôte handbag, and red Ladycrush peep-toe sandals from Michele’s debut collection for the brand, naturally titled “Avant Les Débuts.” You might be whispering to yourself: Why is she wearing open-toe shoes in winter? Her black socks are there to ensure she doesn’t flirt with frostbite — and also give us new ideas on how to make sandals a year-round footwear choice.

The look is a wonderful example of how Chung wears brand-new pieces but keeps the styling true to her. She paired the $19,000 coat with a simple gray turtleneck and some high-waisted jeans (which could very well be from her Madewell collection). Her classic, unfussy hair and makeup also let the outfit do all the talking.

The set of photos is the most convinced I’ve been about the new Valentino look: She’s really selling that bag, which also comes in an on-trend dark brown suede with pony-hair detailing. In fact, when I sent these photos to our team, NYLON’s Managing Editor Chelsea Peng said she couldn’t believe this wasn’t a campaign. While we don’t want to do anyone’s job for them, we’ve got a few ideas for Valentino’s next marketing moment. We’re sure Chung would readily answer the call.