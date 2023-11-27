Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The trench coat has long been a must-have, especially for an end-of-the-year wardrobe. Alexa Chung in a trench coat is nothing new but, while making her latest appearance last week, she decided to opt into the trend in a, well, different way.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Chung headed to British Vogue’s Forces For Change event at The Maine Mayfair in London. Joining alongside other A-list names to celebrate change-makers across industries, she arrived on the red carpet dressed in Loewe’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson has mastered making clothes that aren’t what it seems, and her gown for the night was no exception. The boxy silhouette was printed with a classic khaki trench coat graphic, definitely playing a trick on the eye.

Chung doesn’t let the slightly blurred trompe l’oeil wear her; if anything, she’s figured out how to complement the statement dress with subtle yet sleek accessories. The 40-year-old model-turned-entrepreneur (and forever It girl) styled the maxi look with a baby blue Prada handbag and pointed pumps to match, and tied in all the light colorways with a dark red lip.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the best-dressed stars from the week, including Maisie Peters at Rolling Stones UK’s inaugural award ceremony, Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka-themed jumpsuit, and more below.

Victoria Monét

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans have long been waiting for Beyoncé to release visuals for her latest album, and that moment has finally arrived. For the Los Angeles premiere Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncè, the red carpet brought out stars including Victoria Monét, who all came very much on the theme of “Alien Superstar” opulence.

The “On My Mama” singer and songwriter attended the event wearing a hooded red gown custom-made by Theophilio, the bejeweled look coming with a dramatic drape at the bust and a flowy train following right behind her. She added more drama to the look with matching elbow-length gloves.

Lila Moss

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

It seems that models were abundant at British Vogue’s Forces For Change event, and in the mix was Lila Moss. The 21-year-old was spotted in a black-and-white dotted mini dress by Saint Laurent, which comes with an asymmetrical neckline wrapped at the shoulders. Moss kept true to the dress’ itty bitty baby doll design by simply pairing it with sheer black tights and black pumps.

Maisie Peters

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

English musician Maisie Peters received her accolades at Rolling Stone UK’s inaugural award show in a classic LBD. For the occasion, The Good Witch singer arrived at London’s Roundhouse in a velvet black A-line mini dress by Alessandra Rich, which featured thin straps, buttons in the front, and lined with fluffy ostrich feathers at the skirt. The black mini stood out against her platinum blonde hair, and to complete her dark look, she wore sparkly platform heels and black ankle socks.

Emma Corrin

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In celebration of Emma Corrin’s specially curated selection for Miu Miu’s 2024 Holiday collection, Corrin kicked off the launch with a cocktail reception at the brand’s Bond Street flagship in London. At the event, they wore a striped polo mini dress with feather trimming underneath an oversized navy blazer. The actor made their look very much Ivy League preppy with logo-adorned loafers and slouchy gray socks.

Timothée Chalamet

Warner Brothers/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we’re more than ready to see Timothée Chalamet on the big screen for Wonka in just a few weeks, the best thing to come from the film’s press tour, other than Chalamet himself, is his outfits. Last week, the 27-year-old channeled his character’s wacky energy at the Tokyo premiere with a glossy lavender jumpsuit, custom-designed by Prada. He completed his bubblegum-like ensemble with a chunky diamond-studded Cartier necklace.

Amanda Seyfried

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried quite literally dazzled on stage at Lancôme’s event in Shanghai. On Nov. 21, the actor took to the stage in an ethereal number, a sheer couture gown from Elie Saab’s Fall 2023 collection. What makes Seyfried’s dress even more of a jaw-dropping moment is the bejeweled detailing embellished all over, and the cape-like sleeves make for an even more royalcore statement.

Taylor Russell

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Since her rise as a fashion darling in the past couple of years, Taylor Russell has been known to be a fan of Loewe. Now as a global brand ambassador for the Spanish label, she’s been utilizing every red carpet moment she can to wear the brand — including the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

On Nov. 19, the 29-year-old film star attended the annual event in London donning a black suit from Loewe’s Spring 2024 collection. She wore a fitted double-breasted blazer and long straight slacks. With the help of stylist Ryan Hastings, she opted for minimal glamour in black pointed boots and a bold red lip.