Taylor Russell's Style Evolution, From Indie Films To Fashion’s ‘It’ Girl

Taylor Russell’s rise to stardom seems like overnight dream come true. Although she had a debut cameo in the 2012 television series “Emily Owens, MD,” the actress is most loved for her roles in the 2019 A24 film, Waves, and as Maren in the recent gory romance Bones And All, where she stars alongside Timothée Chalamet. Russell is also a writer and director who has won several awards for her film The Heart Still Hums. The star’s emergence into the spotlight is a delight to take in — and so is her exquisite style.

Whether the young actress plays up a monochromatic, black-and-white aesthetic or occasionally wears pops of color, it's never a dull moment when she steps onto the red carpet boasting avant-garde fashion. As fashion’s latest It Girl (and newly minted Loewe ambassador) who everyone loves to watch blossom, we are excited to see what Russell serves us next.

Check out Taylor Russell’s style evolution over the years, below.

2015, 15th Annual Film Festival Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell pairs a belted leather jacket with a textured white dress and ankle booties for a casual chic look.

2016, Miss Me and Cosmopolitan's Spring Sampaign Launch David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell leans into a monochromatic style with dark gray high-waisted slacks and a white cut-out top.

2018, Netflix's "Lost In Space" Los Angeles Premiere Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell attends the Lost In Space premiere in a beaded ivory Miu Miu dress and sparkly sandals.

2019, Miu Miu Club Event Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress embraced vibrant color with a floral print dress at the Miu Miu Club event.

2019, Hamptons International Film Festival Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell hit the red carpet wearing a lustrous gold dress at the Waves screening.

2019, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell gives utter elegance in a black strapless Miu Miu gown at the 2019 11th Annual Governors Awards. The sparkly crescent accent elevates the classic glam look.

2020, The BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images True to her style palette, Russell returns to her black-and-white signature look wearing a striped knit blouse and shorts with tuxedo-inspired booties by CHANEL.

2021, Chanel Womenswear Spring Summer Phillip Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell ups the ante with a shimmery checker pattern on the all-black Chanel jumpsuit she wore to the French house’s womenswear show.

2022, 79th Venice International Film Festival Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images With a big splash of color, Russell stuns the red carpet in a green high-low Balenciaga couture dress styled with white gloves and opaque black tights.

2022, 60th New York Film Festival Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star poses in a strapless Prada dress with blingy accents and a sleek hairdo at the 60th annual New York Film Festival.

2022, London Film Festival John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell looks regal at the London Film Festival wearing a wide-brim hat and a black skirt suit that featured a cream corset by Schiaparelli.

2022, AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star is a complete stunner in an all-white dress by Loewe at the Bones And All screening.

2022, "Bones And All" Photocall Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexander McQueen and Taylor Russell are a match made in heaven, as proven by this cut-out pant suit.

2022, Academy’s 13th Governors Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Russell made a memorable fashion statement in a black Schiaparelli halter dress styled with jewelry that adorned the actress’ head and shoulders.

2022, Gotham Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell gives elevated street style with a furry cropped vintage Gucci jacket from the Tom Ford era and simple jeans at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

See more style evolutions from Dixie D’Amelio, Devon Lee Carlson, and Sadie Sink.